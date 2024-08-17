Summary

Compact Disc India Ltd (CDIL) incorporated on 7th May 1992 as a public limited company with the main objective of setting up a 100% EOU plant for manufacturing compact discs. The company commenced its business activities on 8th May 1992. CDIL has been promoted by Suresh Kumar, Rashmee Seengal and Santosh Grover. CDIL came out with a public issue of 67.5 lac shares at par in February 1993 to part finance its 100% export-oriented high-tech electronics unit to manufacture compact discs (Capacity of 4.2 million per annum). It will manufacture both standard (120 mm) and single version (80 mm) discs. It has entered into technical collaboration with Netstal/First Light Technology, US. First Light Company will participate in equity to the extent of Rs 150 lac. The project of Rs 11.75 cr is located at Gurgaon, Haryana. Compact discs are used for storing and reading digital sound, ie, music. This technology has virtually revolutionalised the recorded-music industry.In May 92, the company entered into an MoU with Delta Disc, UK, for the export of 3.5 mln or a minimum of 75% of annual production for a period of five years.CDL has set up an assembly unit at Navi Mumbai in collaboration with Hyundai Corp, Korea, to manufacture CD video players. It has successfully recorded Hindi film songs on a computer floppy disk which can be heard on any PC. A new modern multimedia studio was set up with cutting edge technologies at Gurgaon. A web site with complete credit information on the Indian corp

