CDI International Ltd Share Price

1.71
(-9.52%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

CDI International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

1.75

Prev. Close

1.89

Turnover(Lac.)

1.43

Day's High

1.95

Day's Low

1.71

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

89.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CDI International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

CDI International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CDI International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:20 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 77.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CDI International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

12.72

12.72

12.72

9.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

101.15

101.71

102.08

92.9

Net Worth

113.87

114.43

114.8

102.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.06

-0.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.35

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

-0.18

-0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

63.42

-69.96

EBIT growth

53.08

-159.28

Net profit growth

50.92

406.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

209.47

269.23

228.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

209.47

269.23

228.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.57

0

0

CDI International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CDI International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pant Raj Sachdev

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh Kumar

Director

Rashmee Seengal

Director

Santosh Grover

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CDI International Ltd

Summary

Compact Disc India Ltd (CDIL) incorporated on 7th May 1992 as a public limited company with the main objective of setting up a 100% EOU plant for manufacturing compact discs. The company commenced its business activities on 8th May 1992. CDIL has been promoted by Suresh Kumar, Rashmee Seengal and Santosh Grover. CDIL came out with a public issue of 67.5 lac shares at par in February 1993 to part finance its 100% export-oriented high-tech electronics unit to manufacture compact discs (Capacity of 4.2 million per annum). It will manufacture both standard (120 mm) and single version (80 mm) discs. It has entered into technical collaboration with Netstal/First Light Technology, US. First Light Company will participate in equity to the extent of Rs 150 lac. The project of Rs 11.75 cr is located at Gurgaon, Haryana. Compact discs are used for storing and reading digital sound, ie, music. This technology has virtually revolutionalised the recorded-music industry.In May 92, the company entered into an MoU with Delta Disc, UK, for the export of 3.5 mln or a minimum of 75% of annual production for a period of five years.CDL has set up an assembly unit at Navi Mumbai in collaboration with Hyundai Corp, Korea, to manufacture CD video players. It has successfully recorded Hindi film songs on a computer floppy disk which can be heard on any PC. A new modern multimedia studio was set up with cutting edge technologies at Gurgaon. A web site with complete credit information on the Indian corp
