SectorEntertainment
Open₹1.75
Prev. Close₹1.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.43
Day's High₹1.95
Day's Low₹1.71
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹89.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
12.72
12.72
12.72
9.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
101.15
101.71
102.08
92.9
Net Worth
113.87
114.43
114.8
102.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.06
-0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.35
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-0.18
-0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
63.42
-69.96
EBIT growth
53.08
-159.28
Net profit growth
50.92
406.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
209.47
269.23
228.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
209.47
269.23
228.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.57
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pant Raj Sachdev
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh Kumar
Director
Rashmee Seengal
Director
Santosh Grover
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Compact Disc India Ltd (CDIL) incorporated on 7th May 1992 as a public limited company with the main objective of setting up a 100% EOU plant for manufacturing compact discs. The company commenced its business activities on 8th May 1992. CDIL has been promoted by Suresh Kumar, Rashmee Seengal and Santosh Grover. CDIL came out with a public issue of 67.5 lac shares at par in February 1993 to part finance its 100% export-oriented high-tech electronics unit to manufacture compact discs (Capacity of 4.2 million per annum). It will manufacture both standard (120 mm) and single version (80 mm) discs. It has entered into technical collaboration with Netstal/First Light Technology, US. First Light Company will participate in equity to the extent of Rs 150 lac. The project of Rs 11.75 cr is located at Gurgaon, Haryana. Compact discs are used for storing and reading digital sound, ie, music. This technology has virtually revolutionalised the recorded-music industry.In May 92, the company entered into an MoU with Delta Disc, UK, for the export of 3.5 mln or a minimum of 75% of annual production for a period of five years.CDL has set up an assembly unit at Navi Mumbai in collaboration with Hyundai Corp, Korea, to manufacture CD video players. It has successfully recorded Hindi film songs on a computer floppy disk which can be heard on any PC. A new modern multimedia studio was set up with cutting edge technologies at Gurgaon. A web site with complete credit information on the Indian corp
