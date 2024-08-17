CDI International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
130.78
167.08
209.86
169.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
130.78
167.08
209.86
169.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
1.57
0
0
Total Income
130.78
168.64
209.86
169.16
Total Expenditure
122.18
144.74
165.46
134.13
PBIDT
8.6
23.9
44.4
35.04
Interest
0
0.1
0.11
0
PBDT
8.6
23.79
44.27
35.02
Depreciation
0
0.1
0.14
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
8.6
23.7
44.13
35.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.6
23.7
44.13
35.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.6
23.7
44.13
35.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.76
24.76
46.11
36.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.73
9.56
9.56
9.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,02,72,240
7,12,240
72,29,274
76,79,274
Public Shareholding (%)
80.51
74.19
75.3
80
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
24,77,760
24,77,760
23,70,726
19,20,726
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
19.47
26.8
24.69
20
PBIDTM(%)
6.58
14.31
21.15
20.71
PBDTM(%)
6.58
14.24
21.09
20.7
PATM(%)
6.58
14.18
21.03
20.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.