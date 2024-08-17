iifl-logo-icon 1
CDI International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.71
(-9.52%)
Jan 6, 2015

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

130.78

167.08

209.86

169.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

130.78

167.08

209.86

169.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

1.57

0

0

Total Income

130.78

168.64

209.86

169.16

Total Expenditure

122.18

144.74

165.46

134.13

PBIDT

8.6

23.9

44.4

35.04

Interest

0

0.1

0.11

0

PBDT

8.6

23.79

44.27

35.02

Depreciation

0

0.1

0.14

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

8.6

23.7

44.13

35.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.6

23.7

44.13

35.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.6

23.7

44.13

35.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.76

24.76

46.11

36.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.73

9.56

9.56

9.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,02,72,240

7,12,240

72,29,274

76,79,274

Public Shareholding (%)

80.51

74.19

75.3

80

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

24,77,760

24,77,760

23,70,726

19,20,726

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

19.47

26.8

24.69

20

PBIDTM(%)

6.58

14.31

21.15

20.71

PBDTM(%)

6.58

14.24

21.09

20.7

PATM(%)

6.58

14.18

21.03

20.7

