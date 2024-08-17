CDI International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
43.93
42.32
44.54
42.39
82.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.93
42.32
44.54
42.39
82.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
1.4
Total Income
43.93
42.32
44.54
42.39
83.5
Total Expenditure
41.32
39.39
41.47
38.63
72.77
PBIDT
2.61
2.93
3.07
3.76
10.73
Interest
0
0
0
0
0.04
PBDT
2.61
2.93
3.07
3.76
10.69
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.61
2.93
3.07
3.76
10.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.61
2.93
3.07
3.76
10.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.61
2.93
3.07
3.76
10.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.05
2.3
2.41
2.95
11.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.74
12.74
12.72
12.72
9.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,02,72,240
1,02,72,240
1,02,72,240
1,02,72,240
7,12,240
Public Shareholding (%)
80.52
80.52
80.52
80.52
74.19
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
24,77,760
24,77,760
24,77,760
24,77,760
24,77,760
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
19.48
19.48
19.48
19.48
26.81
PBIDTM(%)
5.94
6.92
6.89
8.87
13.06
PBDTM(%)
5.94
6.92
6.89
8.87
13.02
PATM(%)
5.94
6.92
6.89
8.87
13.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.