iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CDI International Ltd Quarterly Results

1.71
(-9.52%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

43.93

42.32

44.54

42.39

82.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.93

42.32

44.54

42.39

82.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

1.4

Total Income

43.93

42.32

44.54

42.39

83.5

Total Expenditure

41.32

39.39

41.47

38.63

72.77

PBIDT

2.61

2.93

3.07

3.76

10.73

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.04

PBDT

2.61

2.93

3.07

3.76

10.69

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.61

2.93

3.07

3.76

10.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.61

2.93

3.07

3.76

10.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.61

2.93

3.07

3.76

10.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.05

2.3

2.41

2.95

11.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.74

12.74

12.72

12.72

9.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,02,72,240

1,02,72,240

1,02,72,240

1,02,72,240

7,12,240

Public Shareholding (%)

80.52

80.52

80.52

80.52

74.19

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

24,77,760

24,77,760

24,77,760

24,77,760

24,77,760

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

19.48

19.48

19.48

19.48

26.81

PBIDTM(%)

5.94

6.92

6.89

8.87

13.06

PBDTM(%)

5.94

6.92

6.89

8.87

13.02

PATM(%)

5.94

6.92

6.89

8.87

13.02

CDI International Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CDI International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.