CDI International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.35
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-0.18
-0.35
Other operating items
Operating
-0.79
-0.78
Capital expenditure
-0.34
-0.8
Free cash flow
-1.13
-1.58
Equity raised
203.41
204.15
Investing
0
0
Financing
35.5
35.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
237.78
238.07
No Record Found
