|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.06
-0.54
As % of sales
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.48
-0.23
-0.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.48
-0.29
-0.98
OPM
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
Interest expense
0
0
-0.64
Other income
0
0
1.68
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.35
-0.05
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax rate
2.68
3.68
38.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.55
-0.36
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.55
-0.36
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
50.92
406.71
NPM
0
0
0
Invest wise with Expert advice
