iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

1,242.7
(2.45%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.35

3.35

3.35

3.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.37

5.8

6.34

7.2

Net Worth

9.72

9.15

9.69

10.55

Minority Interest

Debt

13.92

13.38

15.2

14.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.64

22.53

24.89

25.23

Fixed Assets

15.21

15.41

15.42

15.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.09

3.76

3.58

3.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.37

3.64

3.71

3.79

Networking Capital

-5.08

-0.31

1.82

2.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

11.5

0

0.03

0.15

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.03

4.96

5.48

5.97

Sundry Creditors

-9.35

-0.01

-0.34

-0.3

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-11.26

-5.26

-3.35

-3.39

Cash

0.06

0.02

0.36

0.41

Total Assets

23.65

22.52

24.89

25.24

Ceenik Exports : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.