Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.35
3.35
3.35
3.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.37
5.8
6.34
7.2
Net Worth
9.72
9.15
9.69
10.55
Minority Interest
Debt
13.92
13.38
15.2
14.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.64
22.53
24.89
25.23
Fixed Assets
15.21
15.41
15.42
15.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.09
3.76
3.58
3.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.37
3.64
3.71
3.79
Networking Capital
-5.08
-0.31
1.82
2.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
11.5
0
0.03
0.15
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.03
4.96
5.48
5.97
Sundry Creditors
-9.35
-0.01
-0.34
-0.3
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-11.26
-5.26
-3.35
-3.39
Cash
0.06
0.02
0.36
0.41
Total Assets
23.65
22.52
24.89
25.24
