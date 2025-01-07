iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.21

10.36

10.58

yoy growth (%)

-100

-88.23

-2.15

-19.86

Raw materials

0

-2.47

-5.66

-5.46

As % of sales

0

203.04

54.63

51.58

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.25

-0.57

-0.86

As % of sales

0

21.04

5.56

8.2

Other costs

-0.7

-1.1

-6.54

-4.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

90.58

63.19

42.28

Operating profit

-0.96

-2.61

-2.42

-0.22

OPM

0

-214.66

-23.39

-2.08

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.21

-0.9

-1.01

Interest expense

-1.46

-1.77

-1.98

-2.44

Other income

1.95

3.86

1.77

0.63

Profit before tax

-0.65

-0.74

-3.52

-3.04

Taxes

0.04

0

0.65

1.39

Tax rate

-6.47

0

-18.63

-45.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.61

-0.74

-2.87

-1.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.61

-0.74

-2.87

-1.65

yoy growth (%)

-17.19

-74.08

73.65

954.14

NPM

0

-61.03

-27.71

-15.61

