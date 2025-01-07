Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.21
10.36
10.58
yoy growth (%)
-100
-88.23
-2.15
-19.86
Raw materials
0
-2.47
-5.66
-5.46
As % of sales
0
203.04
54.63
51.58
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.25
-0.57
-0.86
As % of sales
0
21.04
5.56
8.2
Other costs
-0.7
-1.1
-6.54
-4.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
90.58
63.19
42.28
Operating profit
-0.96
-2.61
-2.42
-0.22
OPM
0
-214.66
-23.39
-2.08
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.21
-0.9
-1.01
Interest expense
-1.46
-1.77
-1.98
-2.44
Other income
1.95
3.86
1.77
0.63
Profit before tax
-0.65
-0.74
-3.52
-3.04
Taxes
0.04
0
0.65
1.39
Tax rate
-6.47
0
-18.63
-45.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.61
-0.74
-2.87
-1.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.61
-0.74
-2.87
-1.65
yoy growth (%)
-17.19
-74.08
73.65
954.14
NPM
0
-61.03
-27.71
-15.61
