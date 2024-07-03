Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹1,280
Prev. Close₹1,225.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.48
Day's High₹1,280
Day's Low₹1,226
52 Week's High₹1,226.4
52 Week's Low₹99.25
Book Value₹184.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)493.66
P/E56.91
EPS21.54
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.35
3.35
3.35
3.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.37
5.8
6.34
7.2
Net Worth
9.72
9.15
9.69
10.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.21
10.36
10.58
yoy growth (%)
-100
-88.23
-2.15
-19.86
Raw materials
0
-2.47
-5.66
-5.46
As % of sales
0
203.04
54.63
51.58
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.25
-0.57
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.65
-0.74
-3.52
-3.04
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.21
-0.9
-1.01
Tax paid
0.04
0
0.65
1.39
Working capital
-1.46
1.2
-3.76
1.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-88.23
-2.15
-19.86
Op profit growth
-63.27
7.98
999.07
-142.4
EBIT growth
-21.61
-166.87
156.32
-137.05
Net profit growth
-17.19
-74.08
73.65
954.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,900.45
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,024.2
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,258
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.9
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,515.9
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narain N Hingorani
Non Executive Director
Kavita Narain Hingorani
Non Executive Director
Roopa Haresh Teckchandani
Independent Director
Anshul Kukreja
Additional Director
Vijay Anant Chavan
Additional Director
Vasantiben Jayantibhai Menat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mitali Chhoriya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd
Summary
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd was set up as a proprietorship firm in year 1982 by Nanikdas Hingorani along with his son Lachman N Hingorani. The Company was founded in 1995 as a merchant exporter. Over the years, the Company has grown in both size and scale with a set up that includes knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing and garment departments. This growth allows to control all the processes in the value chain, increasing the ability to provide standardized good quality products. It is hence a combination of their infrastructure and experience that enables the Company to work and provide customers with all their garment needs. Ceenik Exports established its position in the overseas market by having its own list of overseas customers in United States of America (USA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The plant is located at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Presently, principal activity of the Company is manufacturing of garments. The Companys other business activities are property leasing and hostel business.
Read More
The Ceenik Exports India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1228 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceenik Exports India Ltd is ₹493.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ceenik Exports India Ltd is 56.91 and 6.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceenik Exports India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceenik Exports India Ltd is ₹99.25 and ₹1226.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ceenik Exports India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 196.28%, 3 Years at 338.90%, 1 Year at 1159.53%, 6 Month at 84.69%, 3 Month at 2.70% and 1 Month at 6.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.