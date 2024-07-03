iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Share Price

1,228
(0.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:45:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,280
  • Day's High1,280
  • 52 Wk High1,226.4
  • Prev. Close1,225.9
  • Day's Low1,226
  • 52 Wk Low 99.25
  • Turnover (lac)20.48
  • P/E56.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value184.96
  • EPS21.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)493.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

1,280

Prev. Close

1,225.9

Turnover(Lac.)

20.48

Day's High

1,280

Day's Low

1,226

52 Week's High

1,226.4

52 Week's Low

99.25

Book Value

184.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

493.66

P/E

56.91

EPS

21.54

Divi. Yield

0

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Corporate Action

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Nov, 2024

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.54%

Non-Promoter- 35.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.35

3.35

3.35

3.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.37

5.8

6.34

7.2

Net Worth

9.72

9.15

9.69

10.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.21

10.36

10.58

yoy growth (%)

-100

-88.23

-2.15

-19.86

Raw materials

0

-2.47

-5.66

-5.46

As % of sales

0

203.04

54.63

51.58

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.25

-0.57

-0.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.65

-0.74

-3.52

-3.04

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.21

-0.9

-1.01

Tax paid

0.04

0

0.65

1.39

Working capital

-1.46

1.2

-3.76

1.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-88.23

-2.15

-19.86

Op profit growth

-63.27

7.98

999.07

-142.4

EBIT growth

-21.61

-166.87

156.32

-137.05

Net profit growth

-17.19

-74.08

73.65

954.14

No Record Found

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,900.45

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,024.2

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,258

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.9

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,515.9

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narain N Hingorani

Non Executive Director

Kavita Narain Hingorani

Non Executive Director

Roopa Haresh Teckchandani

Independent Director

Anshul Kukreja

Additional Director

Vijay Anant Chavan

Additional Director

Vasantiben Jayantibhai Menat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mitali Chhoriya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd

Summary

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd was set up as a proprietorship firm in year 1982 by Nanikdas Hingorani along with his son Lachman N Hingorani. The Company was founded in 1995 as a merchant exporter. Over the years, the Company has grown in both size and scale with a set up that includes knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing and garment departments. This growth allows to control all the processes in the value chain, increasing the ability to provide standardized good quality products. It is hence a combination of their infrastructure and experience that enables the Company to work and provide customers with all their garment needs. Ceenik Exports established its position in the overseas market by having its own list of overseas customers in United States of America (USA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The plant is located at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Presently, principal activity of the Company is manufacturing of garments. The Companys other business activities are property leasing and hostel business.
Company FAQs

What is the Ceenik Exports India Ltd share price today?

The Ceenik Exports India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1228 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ceenik Exports India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceenik Exports India Ltd is ₹493.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ceenik Exports India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ceenik Exports India Ltd is 56.91 and 6.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ceenik Exports India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceenik Exports India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceenik Exports India Ltd is ₹99.25 and ₹1226.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ceenik Exports India Ltd?

Ceenik Exports India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 196.28%, 3 Years at 338.90%, 1 Year at 1159.53%, 6 Month at 84.69%, 3 Month at 2.70% and 1 Month at 6.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ceenik Exports India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ceenik Exports India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.54 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.46 %

