Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting for allotment of Bonus Equity Shares of Company.

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held Tuesday November 19 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following transactions: consider the recommendation of final dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24; To consider the proposal for the issue of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the Company; Any other matter with the permission of Chair. the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company will remain closed from Thursday November 14 2024 for all insiders/designated persons and the same shall open 48 hours after declaration of final dividend of the Company if recommended and consideration of issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders if recommended CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for cancellation of Board meeting In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. The Company will inform the Stock Exchanges revised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 23rd October 2024 inter alia to consider declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year 2024 - 2025. It is further informed that the record date for payment of interim dividend if declared will be Thursday 31st October 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. October 23, 2024, has considered and approved declaration of Interim Dividend @ 150% i.e. Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday October 14 2024 at the registered office of the company to consider and approve : 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 together with the Limited Review Report thereon; 2.Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Approval of Unaudited standalone financial results along with the limited review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and Appointment of Mr. Vijay Anant Chavan as an Additional Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday July 19 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 together with the Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Pursuant to Companys code of Conduct and procedures for fair disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company have already been closed from July 01 2024 and shall open 48 hours after the announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has considered and approved; 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results together with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The copy of the same is enclosed herewith. 2. Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024. 3. Re-appointment of M/s. J. S. Uberoi & Co, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 111107W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, for further consecutive term of five years, from the conclusion of the thirty Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of thirty fifth Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

First Interim Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. June 12, 2024 has considered and approved the following business; 1. the Board has declared Interim Dividend @ 10% i.e. Re. 1 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for the financial year 2023-24. 2. the resignation of Mrs. Nidhi Grover (DIN: 08792362) from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from closure of working hours of June 12, 2024 citing pre-occupation and other personal commitment. The Company has received confirmation from Mrs. Grover that there are no other material reasons for their resignation other than those mentioned in their resignation letter dated June 12, 2024 and the same is enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 03 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following transactions: Audited Standalone financial results and statements of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon; Any other matter with the permission of Chair. The trading window for trading in the securities of the Company had already been closed from Monday April 01 2024 for all insiders/designated persons and the same shall open 48 hours after declaration of Audited Financial Results and statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has considered and approved; 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results and Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, respectively together with Auditors Report thereon. Further, a copy of the Standalone Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash flow Statement along with the Audit Report issued by M/s. J.S. UBEROI & CO., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid financial results and a declaration on unmodified opinion on the same are enclosed herewith. 2. Appointed Ms. Amita Karia, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. The Details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 is enclosed herewith. 3. Appointed Mr. Sunil Powar, as an Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024