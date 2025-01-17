Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.66
Op profit growth
-25.6
EBIT growth
239.46
Net profit growth
-132.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-16.48
-19.57
EBIT margin
33.17
8.63
Net profit margin
6.48
-17.54
RoCE
5.06
RoNW
0.5
RoA
0.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.21
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.56
-4.54
Book value per share
60.62
59.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.68
0
P/CEPS
-2.85
-1.02
P/B
0.07
0.07
EV/EBIDTA
6.85
22.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-155.35
-18.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.71
Inventory days
328.83
Creditor days
-40.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.73
-0.28
Net debt / equity
0.92
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
-18.23
-12.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.94
-71.41
Employee costs
-8.74
-4.2
Other costs
-48.79
-43.95
