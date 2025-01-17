iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Key Ratios

989.05
(-5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.66

Op profit growth

-25.6

EBIT growth

239.46

Net profit growth

-132.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-16.48

-19.57

EBIT margin

33.17

8.63

Net profit margin

6.48

-17.54

RoCE

5.06

RoNW

0.5

RoA

0.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.21

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.56

-4.54

Book value per share

60.62

59.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.68

0

P/CEPS

-2.85

-1.02

P/B

0.07

0.07

EV/EBIDTA

6.85

22.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-155.35

-18.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.71

Inventory days

328.83

Creditor days

-40.21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.73

-0.28

Net debt / equity

0.92

0.9

Net debt / op. profit

-18.23

-12.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.94

-71.41

Employee costs

-8.74

-4.2

Other costs

-48.79

-43.95

Ceenik Exports : related Articles

No Record Found

