Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.65
-0.74
-3.52
-3.04
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.21
-0.9
-1.01
Tax paid
0.04
0
0.65
1.39
Working capital
-1.46
1.2
-3.76
1.38
Other operating items
Operating
-2.26
0.24
-7.53
-1.28
Capital expenditure
0.26
-6.17
0.98
14.8
Free cash flow
-2
-5.92
-6.55
13.51
Equity raised
15.61
20.12
28.88
32.31
Investing
0.02
-0.03
0.02
-14.14
Financing
5.54
1.84
1.78
1.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.17
16
24.12
33.03
