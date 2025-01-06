iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,164.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd

Ceenik Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.65

-0.74

-3.52

-3.04

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.21

-0.9

-1.01

Tax paid

0.04

0

0.65

1.39

Working capital

-1.46

1.2

-3.76

1.38

Other operating items

Operating

-2.26

0.24

-7.53

-1.28

Capital expenditure

0.26

-6.17

0.98

14.8

Free cash flow

-2

-5.92

-6.55

13.51

Equity raised

15.61

20.12

28.88

32.31

Investing

0.02

-0.03

0.02

-14.14

Financing

5.54

1.84

1.78

1.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.17

16

24.12

33.03

QUICKLINKS FOR Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd

