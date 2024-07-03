iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Company Summary

1,179.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Summary

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd was set up as a proprietorship firm in year 1982 by Nanikdas Hingorani along with his son Lachman N Hingorani. The Company was founded in 1995 as a merchant exporter. Over the years, the Company has grown in both size and scale with a set up that includes knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing and garment departments. This growth allows to control all the processes in the value chain, increasing the ability to provide standardized good quality products. It is hence a combination of their infrastructure and experience that enables the Company to work and provide customers with all their garment needs. Ceenik Exports established its position in the overseas market by having its own list of overseas customers in United States of America (USA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The plant is located at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Presently, principal activity of the Company is manufacturing of garments. The Companys other business activities are property leasing and hostel business.

