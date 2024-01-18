|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 Nov 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Board recommended FInal dividend of Re. 1 per share Recommendation of final Dividend of 10% (Re. 1 per equity Share) to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of Company.
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|15
|150
|Interim 1
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. October 23, 2024, has considered and approved declaration of Interim Dividend @ 150% i.e. Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for the financial year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|12 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 1
|Outcome Of The Board Meeting The Board has declared Interim Dividend @ 10% i.e. Re. 1 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for the financial year 2023-24.
