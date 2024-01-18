Dividend 20 Nov 2024 13 Dec 2024 - 1 10 Final

Board recommended FInal dividend of Re. 1 per share Recommendation of final Dividend of 10% (Re. 1 per equity Share) to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of Company.

Dividend 23 Oct 2024 31 Oct 2024 31 Oct 2024 15 150 Interim 1

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. October 23, 2024, has considered and approved declaration of Interim Dividend @ 150% i.e. Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for the financial year 2024-25.

Dividend 12 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024 1 10 Interim 1