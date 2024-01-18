iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Dividend

1,041.1
(-3.58%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ceenik Exports CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend20 Nov 202413 Dec 2024-110Final
Board recommended FInal dividend of Re. 1 per share Recommendation of final Dividend of 10% (Re. 1 per equity Share) to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of Company.
Dividend23 Oct 202431 Oct 202431 Oct 202415150Interim 1
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. October 23, 2024, has considered and approved declaration of Interim Dividend @ 150% i.e. Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for the financial year 2024-25.
Dividend12 Jun 202421 Jun 202421 Jun 2024110Interim 1
Outcome Of The Board Meeting The Board has declared Interim Dividend @ 10% i.e. Re. 1 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for the financial year 2023-24.

