|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Dec 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|Approval of Draft notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of Company scheduled on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 02.00 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing / other audio-visual means (VC/OAVM) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulations, 2015, The Company has scheduled to convene AGM on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2.00 p.m through Video Conferencing. The Company has announced books closure from Sunday, December 15, 2024 to Saturday, December 21, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024) Please refer the attached file (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 23.12.2024)
