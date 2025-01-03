Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD (531119) RECORD DATE 03.01.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 05 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/01/2025 DR- 791/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 670000 equity shares would be allotted as on January 06,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 26,2024).