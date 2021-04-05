CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.1
27.1
27.1
27.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.64
60.81
66.25
58.36
Net Worth
88.74
87.91
93.35
85.46
Minority Interest
Debt
17.58
0.22
26.76
19.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
3.91
2.03
Total Liabilities
106.32
88.13
124.02
107.09
Fixed Assets
86.82
58.37
86.31
87.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
3.91
2.03
Networking Capital
16.88
29.55
31.87
16.39
Inventories
1.28
2.08
33.27
31.02
Inventory Days
73.42
Sundry Debtors
2.37
6.23
28.25
36.84
Debtor Days
87.2
Other Current Assets
18.74
23.82
5.95
8.53
Sundry Creditors
-4.5
-1.76
-21.81
-45.6
Creditor Days
107.93
Other Current Liabilities
-1.01
-0.82
-13.79
-14.4
Cash
2.62
0.23
1.93
1.22
Total Assets
106.32
88.15
124.02
107.09
