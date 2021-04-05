iifl-logo-icon 1
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

16.05
(0.63%)
Apr 5, 2021|02:41:50 PM

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

4.36%

4.69%

4.69%

4.69%

4.69%

Indian

64.97%

69.81%

69.81%

69.81%

69.81%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

17.87%

11.74%

11.9%

11.87%

11.75%

Non-Institutions

12.78%

13.73%

13.58%

13.61%

13.73%

Total Non-Promoter

30.66%

25.48%

25.48%

25.48%

25.48%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.36%

Foreign: 4.36%

Indian: 64.97%

Non-Promoter- 17.87%

Institutions: 17.87%

Non-Institutions: 12.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

QUICKLINKS FOR CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

