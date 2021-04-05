Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
154.2
196.29
243.66
221.67
yoy growth (%)
-21.44
-19.44
9.91
10.69
Raw materials
-106.92
-147.89
-188.97
-162.19
As % of sales
69.34
75.34
77.55
73.16
Employee costs
-6.95
-10.97
-10.53
-8.28
As % of sales
4.51
5.59
4.32
3.73
Other costs
-28.82
-34.79
-35.74
-36.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.68
17.72
14.66
16.68
Operating profit
11.5
2.62
8.4
14.21
OPM
7.45
1.33
3.44
6.41
Depreciation
-4.11
-4.24
-5.15
-5.38
Interest expense
-2.54
-3.79
-3.92
-3.25
Other income
1.61
2.36
2.31
1.36
Profit before tax
6.45
-3.04
1.63
6.93
Taxes
-1.12
0
-0.35
-1.95
Tax rate
-17.36
0
-21.94
-28.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.33
-3.04
1.27
4.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.33
-3.04
1.27
4.98
yoy growth (%)
-274.92
-338.53
-74.34
-9.04
NPM
3.45
-1.55
0.52
2.24
