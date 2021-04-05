iifl-logo-icon 1
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.05
(0.63%)
Apr 5, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

154.2

196.29

243.66

221.67

yoy growth (%)

-21.44

-19.44

9.91

10.69

Raw materials

-106.92

-147.89

-188.97

-162.19

As % of sales

69.34

75.34

77.55

73.16

Employee costs

-6.95

-10.97

-10.53

-8.28

As % of sales

4.51

5.59

4.32

3.73

Other costs

-28.82

-34.79

-35.74

-36.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.68

17.72

14.66

16.68

Operating profit

11.5

2.62

8.4

14.21

OPM

7.45

1.33

3.44

6.41

Depreciation

-4.11

-4.24

-5.15

-5.38

Interest expense

-2.54

-3.79

-3.92

-3.25

Other income

1.61

2.36

2.31

1.36

Profit before tax

6.45

-3.04

1.63

6.93

Taxes

-1.12

0

-0.35

-1.95

Tax rate

-17.36

0

-21.94

-28.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.33

-3.04

1.27

4.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.33

-3.04

1.27

4.98

yoy growth (%)

-274.92

-338.53

-74.34

-9.04

NPM

3.45

-1.55

0.52

2.24

