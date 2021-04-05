iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.05
(0.63%)
Apr 5, 2021|02:41:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

CIL Nova Petro. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.45

-3.04

1.63

6.93

Depreciation

-4.11

-4.24

-5.15

-5.38

Tax paid

-1.12

0

-0.35

-1.95

Working capital

4.33

4.94

-4.68

10

Other operating items

Operating

5.54

-2.35

-8.55

9.59

Capital expenditure

3.91

6.1

1.91

-168.21

Free cash flow

9.45

3.74

-6.64

-158.61

Equity raised

106

113.19

111.73

109.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.04

0.19

-5.25

27.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

115.5

117.14

99.83

-21.76

CIL Nova Petro. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.