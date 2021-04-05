CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.45
-3.04
1.63
6.93
Depreciation
-4.11
-4.24
-5.15
-5.38
Tax paid
-1.12
0
-0.35
-1.95
Working capital
4.33
4.94
-4.68
10
Other operating items
Operating
5.54
-2.35
-8.55
9.59
Capital expenditure
3.91
6.1
1.91
-168.21
Free cash flow
9.45
3.74
-6.64
-158.61
Equity raised
106
113.19
111.73
109.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.04
0.19
-5.25
27.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
115.5
117.14
99.83
-21.76
