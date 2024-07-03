iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price

16.05
(0.63%)
Apr 5, 2021|02:41:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.5
  • Day's High16.15
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close15.95
  • Day's Low15.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

15.5

Prev. Close

15.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

16.15

Day's Low

15.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

32.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

True Green Bio Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

True Green Bio Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:41 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.37%

Foreign: 4.36%

Indian: 64.97%

Non-Promoter- 17.87%

Institutions: 17.87%

Non-Institutions: 12.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.1

27.1

27.1

27.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.64

60.81

66.25

58.36

Net Worth

88.74

87.91

93.35

85.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

154.2

196.29

243.66

221.67

yoy growth (%)

-21.44

-19.44

9.91

10.69

Raw materials

-106.92

-147.89

-188.97

-162.19

As % of sales

69.34

75.34

77.55

73.16

Employee costs

-6.95

-10.97

-10.53

-8.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.45

-3.04

1.63

6.93

Depreciation

-4.11

-4.24

-5.15

-5.38

Tax paid

-1.12

0

-0.35

-1.95

Working capital

4.33

4.94

-4.68

10

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.44

-19.44

9.91

10.69

Op profit growth

338.21

-68.76

-40.91

-17.23

EBIT growth

1,110.06

-86.63

-45.47

-12.66

Net profit growth

-274.92

-338.53

-74.34

-9.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Jyotiprasad Chiripal

Independent Director

Murli R. Goyal

Independent Director

Chinar Rajkumar Jethwani

Whole-time Director

Pooran Singh Mathuria

Independent Director

Chintan Patel

Independent Director

Pooja Shah

Whole Time Director

Rajan Srivastava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jigar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

Summary

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited was originally incorporated on December 17, 2003 with the name Nova Polyyarn Ltd. Resulting to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company was changed from Nova Polyyarn Limited to CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited. The Company is into manufacturing of Polyester Oriented Yarn and Fully Drawn Yarn.As per the Scheme of Arrangement amongst Nova Petrochemicals Ltd (now known as GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and Nova Polyyarn Ltd (now known as CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and their respective share holders and creditors, the Nova II Business, consisting of 72,202.83 sq mtrs land and construction, structures thereon, Plant and Machinery comprised of 7.5MW Turbine power generation plant, 4 lines of Partially Oriented Yarn and 4 lines of Fully Drawn Yarn, 4 numbers texturising machines and 14 number draw twisting machines, along with other fixed assets, stores, tools, spares etc. of Nova Petrochemicals Ltd were demerged and transferred to Nova Polyyarn Ltd with effect from October 21, 2009.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the True Green Bio Energy Ltd share price today?

The True Green Bio Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is ₹43.50 Cr. as of 05 Apr ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is 0 and 3.55 as of 05 Apr ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a True Green Bio Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Apr ‘21

What is the CAGR of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

True Green Bio Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.19%, 3 Years at -22.36%, 1 Year at 211.65%, 6 Month at 179.13%, 3 Month at 111.18% and 1 Month at -10.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.