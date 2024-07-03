Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹15.5
Prev. Close₹15.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹16.15
Day's Low₹15.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹32.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.1
27.1
27.1
27.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.64
60.81
66.25
58.36
Net Worth
88.74
87.91
93.35
85.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
154.2
196.29
243.66
221.67
yoy growth (%)
-21.44
-19.44
9.91
10.69
Raw materials
-106.92
-147.89
-188.97
-162.19
As % of sales
69.34
75.34
77.55
73.16
Employee costs
-6.95
-10.97
-10.53
-8.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.45
-3.04
1.63
6.93
Depreciation
-4.11
-4.24
-5.15
-5.38
Tax paid
-1.12
0
-0.35
-1.95
Working capital
4.33
4.94
-4.68
10
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.44
-19.44
9.91
10.69
Op profit growth
338.21
-68.76
-40.91
-17.23
EBIT growth
1,110.06
-86.63
-45.47
-12.66
Net profit growth
-274.92
-338.53
-74.34
-9.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Jyotiprasad Chiripal
Independent Director
Murli R. Goyal
Independent Director
Chinar Rajkumar Jethwani
Whole-time Director
Pooran Singh Mathuria
Independent Director
Chintan Patel
Independent Director
Pooja Shah
Whole Time Director
Rajan Srivastava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jigar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited was originally incorporated on December 17, 2003 with the name Nova Polyyarn Ltd. Resulting to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company was changed from Nova Polyyarn Limited to CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited. The Company is into manufacturing of Polyester Oriented Yarn and Fully Drawn Yarn.As per the Scheme of Arrangement amongst Nova Petrochemicals Ltd (now known as GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and Nova Polyyarn Ltd (now known as CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and their respective share holders and creditors, the Nova II Business, consisting of 72,202.83 sq mtrs land and construction, structures thereon, Plant and Machinery comprised of 7.5MW Turbine power generation plant, 4 lines of Partially Oriented Yarn and 4 lines of Fully Drawn Yarn, 4 numbers texturising machines and 14 number draw twisting machines, along with other fixed assets, stores, tools, spares etc. of Nova Petrochemicals Ltd were demerged and transferred to Nova Polyyarn Ltd with effect from October 21, 2009.
The True Green Bio Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is ₹43.50 Cr. as of 05 Apr ‘21
The PE and PB ratios of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is 0 and 3.55 as of 05 Apr ‘21
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a True Green Bio Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Apr ‘21
True Green Bio Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.19%, 3 Years at -22.36%, 1 Year at 211.65%, 6 Month at 179.13%, 3 Month at 111.18% and 1 Month at -10.08%.
