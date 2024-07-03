Summary

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited was originally incorporated on December 17, 2003 with the name Nova Polyyarn Ltd. Resulting to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company was changed from Nova Polyyarn Limited to CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited. The Company is into manufacturing of Polyester Oriented Yarn and Fully Drawn Yarn.As per the Scheme of Arrangement amongst Nova Petrochemicals Ltd (now known as GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and Nova Polyyarn Ltd (now known as CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and their respective share holders and creditors, the Nova II Business, consisting of 72,202.83 sq mtrs land and construction, structures thereon, Plant and Machinery comprised of 7.5MW Turbine power generation plant, 4 lines of Partially Oriented Yarn and 4 lines of Fully Drawn Yarn, 4 numbers texturising machines and 14 number draw twisting machines, along with other fixed assets, stores, tools, spares etc. of Nova Petrochemicals Ltd were demerged and transferred to Nova Polyyarn Ltd with effect from October 21, 2009.

