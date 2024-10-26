Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

In view of above and upon receipt from one of the warrant holder, M/s. Elysian Wealth Fund (Formerly as Silver Stallion Limited), a written notice and balance amount of 75% (at the rate of Rs.52.50/- per warrant) for the warrants so held, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today, i.e. on December 20, 2024 has allotted 20,21,429 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each upon conversion/exchange of equal number of warrants, as per the details given below:

CIL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LOADR) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 26th October 2024 inter-alia to consider the followings: 1) To consider approve and take on record the Un-audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2) To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Out Come of Board meeting - Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Pursuant to the approval of the Shareholders in the AGM on 30.09.2024 and pursuant to the receipt of the 25% of issue price/application money, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors AT its meeting held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, has interalia considered & Approved allotment of 58,57,143 Fully Convertible Warrants (Equity Warrant(s)) each convertible into or exchangeable for, 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at an issue price of Rs.70/-per warrant (including premium of Rs.60/- per warrant) on preferential basis to the Non-Promoters/Public and received of 25% of issue price from the each allottees Read less..

CIL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With respect to captioned subject Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday September 04 2024 at the corporate office of the Company inter alia to transact the following businesses 1. To consider and approve increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares/convertible warrants to Non-Promoters/Public on preferential basis subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. 3.To consider any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

CIL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th August 2024 inter-alia to consider the followings: 1)To consider approve and take on record the Un-audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2)To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1st July 2024 will re-open 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results on 14th August 2024. apporval of Un-audited quarterly financial result for the period ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

CIL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 interalia: (1) To consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024.(2) Any other agenda with the permission of Chairman. Further as intimated earlier vide our letter dated 31st March 2024 we hereby inform you that pursuant to the SEBI prevention of insider trading Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1st April 2024 will re-open 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results on 29th May 2024. outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (Listing Regulations) and further to outcome of Board Meeting dated 29th May,2024, this is to inform you that the Boar.d of Directors of the Company at their Adjourned Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has considered, approved and adopted Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash flow Statement. Audited standalone financial result 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement DAted on: 30/05/2024)

(1) Approval of the lncrease the authorised Share capitat from Rs.32,50,00,000/- comprising of 2,75,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each and 5,00,000 equity shares of Rs100/- each to Rs.34,50,00,000 comprising of 2,95,00,000 Equity shares of Rs10/- each and 5,00,000 equtty shares of Rs100/- each. (2) Approval of Postal Ballot Notice seeking the consent of the members. (3) The cut-off date of voting is 3rd May, 2024. Accordingly all the stakeholders as on this date will be entitled to vote on the resolutions prepared in the Notice of the postal Ballot to be submitted to BSE in due course

