iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Company Summary

16.05
(0.63%)
Apr 5, 2021|02:41:50 PM

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Summary

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited was originally incorporated on December 17, 2003 with the name Nova Polyyarn Ltd. Resulting to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company was changed from Nova Polyyarn Limited to CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited. The Company is into manufacturing of Polyester Oriented Yarn and Fully Drawn Yarn.As per the Scheme of Arrangement amongst Nova Petrochemicals Ltd (now known as GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and Nova Polyyarn Ltd (now known as CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and their respective share holders and creditors, the Nova II Business, consisting of 72,202.83 sq mtrs land and construction, structures thereon, Plant and Machinery comprised of 7.5MW Turbine power generation plant, 4 lines of Partially Oriented Yarn and 4 lines of Fully Drawn Yarn, 4 numbers texturising machines and 14 number draw twisting machines, along with other fixed assets, stores, tools, spares etc. of Nova Petrochemicals Ltd were demerged and transferred to Nova Polyyarn Ltd with effect from October 21, 2009.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.