|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Submission of Notice of 20th Annual General Meeting of the company. Kindly take on your records. Dear Sir, Please find enclosed herewith the proceding of 20th Annual General Meeting of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Dear Sir, Please find enclosed herwith Voting result and Scrutinisers report under regulation 44 of SEBI (LOADR) Regulation 2015 for 20th annual general Meeting held on 30.09.2024 at 3.30 p.m.. please take the above on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.