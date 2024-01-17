|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|24 Aug 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|we are hereby submitting the Intimation of Book closure for the purpose of 28th AGM of the Company where books will remain closed from Wednesday, September 11, 2024 to Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
