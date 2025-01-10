Comfort Intech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.99
31.99
31.99
31.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.98
78.22
74.44
71.68
Net Worth
132.97
110.21
106.43
103.67
Minority Interest
Debt
23.77
8.91
3.1
11.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.36
0.85
0.67
0.49
Total Liabilities
158.1
119.97
110.2
115.29
Fixed Assets
13.34
12.98
12.32
12.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
60.49
36.39
35.4
16.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.33
Networking Capital
77.44
63.83
56.43
77.18
Inventories
4.44
4.68
4.94
7.75
Inventory Days
33.27
Sundry Debtors
97.34
54.97
38.65
40.43
Debtor Days
173.59
Other Current Assets
37.4
41.85
39.91
48.62
Sundry Creditors
-57.89
-34.77
-25.13
-15.95
Creditor Days
68.48
Other Current Liabilities
-3.85
-2.9
-1.94
-3.67
Cash
6.82
6.78
6.07
9.25
Total Assets
158.09
119.98
110.22
115.3
