|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.44
0
0
0
Op profit growth
3,709.64
0
0
0
EBIT growth
1,81,331.28
0
0
0
Net profit growth
-560.47
0
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.36
0.27
0
0
EBIT margin
7.32
0
0
0
Net profit margin
12.01
-3.74
0
0
RoCE
5.6
0
0
0
RoNW
2.46
-0.54
0
0
RoA
2.29
-0.52
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.51
-0.2
0.15
0.04
Dividend per share
0
0
0.03
0.01
Cash EPS
3.13
-0.75
0
0
Book value per share
34.2
30.58
3.31
3.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.46
-1.15
9.53
19.25
P/CEPS
0.22
-0.3
0
0
P/B
0.02
0
0.43
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
3.78
8.56
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-16.7
513.11
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
136.67
103.1
0
0
Inventory days
28.27
29.04
0
0
Creditor days
-55.85
-39.83
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.29
-0.03
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.05
-0.15
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
0.3
-34.93
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-30.08
-91.37
0
0
Employee costs
-0.84
-1.8
0
0
Other costs
-61.7
-6.54
0
0
