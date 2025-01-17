iifl-logo-icon 1
Comfort Intech Ltd Key Ratios

12.18
(-0.33%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Comfort Intech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.44

0

0

0

Op profit growth

3,709.64

0

0

0

EBIT growth

1,81,331.28

0

0

0

Net profit growth

-560.47

0

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.36

0.27

0

0

EBIT margin

7.32

0

0

0

Net profit margin

12.01

-3.74

0

0

RoCE

5.6

0

0

0

RoNW

2.46

-0.54

0

0

RoA

2.29

-0.52

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.51

-0.2

0.15

0.04

Dividend per share

0

0

0.03

0.01

Cash EPS

3.13

-0.75

0

0

Book value per share

34.2

30.58

3.31

3.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.46

-1.15

9.53

19.25

P/CEPS

0.22

-0.3

0

0

P/B

0.02

0

0.43

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

3.78

8.56

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-16.7

513.11

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

136.67

103.1

0

0

Inventory days

28.27

29.04

0

0

Creditor days

-55.85

-39.83

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.29

-0.03

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.01

-0.05

-0.15

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

0.3

-34.93

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-30.08

-91.37

0

0

Employee costs

-0.84

-1.8

0

0

Other costs

-61.7

-6.54

0

0

QUICKLINKS FOR Comfort Intech Ltd

