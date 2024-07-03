iifl-logo-icon 1
Comfort Intech Ltd Share Price

13.11
(0.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:33:00 AM

  • Open13.1
  • Day's High13.29
  • 52 Wk High21.21
  • Prev. Close13.1
  • Day's Low13
  • 52 Wk Low 8.24
  • Turnover (lac)22.13
  • P/E54.58
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.74
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)419.44
  • Div. Yield0.53
No Records Found

Comfort Intech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

13.1

Prev. Close

13.1

Turnover(Lac.)

22.13

Day's High

13.29

Day's Low

13

52 Week's High

21.21

52 Week's Low

8.24

Book Value

4.74

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

419.44

P/E

54.58

EPS

0.24

Divi. Yield

0.53

Comfort Intech Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.07

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Comfort Intech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Comfort Intech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.07%

Non-Promoter- 43.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Comfort Intech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.99

31.99

31.99

31.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

100.98

78.22

74.44

71.68

Net Worth

132.97

110.21

106.43

103.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

85

59.26

0

0

yoy growth (%)

43.44

0

0

0

Raw materials

-25.57

-54.15

0

0

As % of sales

30.08

91.37

0

0

Employee costs

-0.71

-1.06

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.79

-0.1

0

0

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.19

0

0

Tax paid

-0.96

-0.52

0

0

Working capital

15.61

-4.12

5.5

-14.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.44

0

0

0

Op profit growth

3,709.64

0

0

0

EBIT growth

1,81,331.28

0

0

0

Net profit growth

-865.97

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

183.86

163.99

132.11

122.42

83.43

Excise Duty

28.84

22.67

21.18

37.41

24.17

Net Sales

155.01

141.33

110.92

85.01

59.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.85

1.04

0.41

0.16

0.03

Comfort Intech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Comfort Intech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Devendra Lal Thakur

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ankur Anil Agrawal

Independent Director

Milin Ramani

Executive Director

Apeksha Kadam

Independent Director

Hiten Shah

Independent Director

Vibhor Kale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachana Hingar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Comfort Intech Ltd

Summary

Comfort Intech Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Comfort Finvest Limited on October 17, 1994 subsequently the name of Company was changed to Comfort Intech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on March 24, 2000. The Company is registered as NBFC with RBI.Currently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of Liquors, it is also engaged in business of providing wide variety of products including consumer appliances and durables, home appliances and electronics, textiles, etc., and various services such as financing, agents, brokers, suppliers, processors, vendors, bottlers, distributors, stockists, dealers. It offers financial services to commercial, industrial and financial clients with a one stop financial solution comprising of Trade Finance & Bill Discounting; Working capital loans; Loan against property; Margin funding and loan against approved securities.The Company ventured into the arena of offering financial services in the year 1994. This endeavor was initiated by Mr Anil Agrawal; qualified Chartered Accountant who represents a class of self-made first generation entrepreneur.The company sustained itself in the end of 20th century which was a gigantic bad patch for the NBFCs and even the major players in the industry were not doing well. Though the company could not achieve the targeted profit but the company was stable in that phase regardless of lower capital base and recent entran
Company FAQs

What is the Comfort Intech Ltd share price today?

The Comfort Intech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Intech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Comfort Intech Ltd is ₹419.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Comfort Intech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Comfort Intech Ltd is 54.58 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Comfort Intech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Comfort Intech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Comfort Intech Ltd is ₹8.24 and ₹21.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Comfort Intech Ltd?

Comfort Intech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.40%, 3 Years at 60.47%, 1 Year at 46.53%, 6 Month at 38.77%, 3 Month at -6.36% and 1 Month at 10.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Comfort Intech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Comfort Intech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.92 %

