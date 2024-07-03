SectorTrading
Open₹13.1
Prev. Close₹13.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.13
Day's High₹13.29
Day's Low₹13
52 Week's High₹21.21
52 Week's Low₹8.24
Book Value₹4.74
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)419.44
P/E54.58
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0.53
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.99
31.99
31.99
31.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.98
78.22
74.44
71.68
Net Worth
132.97
110.21
106.43
103.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
85
59.26
0
0
yoy growth (%)
43.44
0
0
0
Raw materials
-25.57
-54.15
0
0
As % of sales
30.08
91.37
0
0
Employee costs
-0.71
-1.06
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.79
-0.1
0
0
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.19
0
0
Tax paid
-0.96
-0.52
0
0
Working capital
15.61
-4.12
5.5
-14.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.44
0
0
0
Op profit growth
3,709.64
0
0
0
EBIT growth
1,81,331.28
0
0
0
Net profit growth
-865.97
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
183.86
163.99
132.11
122.42
83.43
Excise Duty
28.84
22.67
21.18
37.41
24.17
Net Sales
155.01
141.33
110.92
85.01
59.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.85
1.04
0.41
0.16
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Devendra Lal Thakur
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ankur Anil Agrawal
Independent Director
Milin Ramani
Executive Director
Apeksha Kadam
Independent Director
Hiten Shah
Independent Director
Vibhor Kale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachana Hingar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Comfort Intech Ltd
Summary
Comfort Intech Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Comfort Finvest Limited on October 17, 1994 subsequently the name of Company was changed to Comfort Intech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on March 24, 2000. The Company is registered as NBFC with RBI.Currently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of Liquors, it is also engaged in business of providing wide variety of products including consumer appliances and durables, home appliances and electronics, textiles, etc., and various services such as financing, agents, brokers, suppliers, processors, vendors, bottlers, distributors, stockists, dealers. It offers financial services to commercial, industrial and financial clients with a one stop financial solution comprising of Trade Finance & Bill Discounting; Working capital loans; Loan against property; Margin funding and loan against approved securities.The Company ventured into the arena of offering financial services in the year 1994. This endeavor was initiated by Mr Anil Agrawal; qualified Chartered Accountant who represents a class of self-made first generation entrepreneur.The company sustained itself in the end of 20th century which was a gigantic bad patch for the NBFCs and even the major players in the industry were not doing well. Though the company could not achieve the targeted profit but the company was stable in that phase regardless of lower capital base and recent entran
Read More
The Comfort Intech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Comfort Intech Ltd is ₹419.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Comfort Intech Ltd is 54.58 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Comfort Intech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Comfort Intech Ltd is ₹8.24 and ₹21.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Comfort Intech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.40%, 3 Years at 60.47%, 1 Year at 46.53%, 6 Month at 38.77%, 3 Month at -6.36% and 1 Month at 10.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.