Summary

Comfort Intech Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Comfort Finvest Limited on October 17, 1994 subsequently the name of Company was changed to Comfort Intech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on March 24, 2000. The Company is registered as NBFC with RBI.Currently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of Liquors, it is also engaged in business of providing wide variety of products including consumer appliances and durables, home appliances and electronics, textiles, etc., and various services such as financing, agents, brokers, suppliers, processors, vendors, bottlers, distributors, stockists, dealers. It offers financial services to commercial, industrial and financial clients with a one stop financial solution comprising of Trade Finance & Bill Discounting; Working capital loans; Loan against property; Margin funding and loan against approved securities.The Company ventured into the arena of offering financial services in the year 1994. This endeavor was initiated by Mr Anil Agrawal; qualified Chartered Accountant who represents a class of self-made first generation entrepreneur.The company sustained itself in the end of 20th century which was a gigantic bad patch for the NBFCs and even the major players in the industry were not doing well. Though the company could not achieve the targeted profit but the company was stable in that phase regardless of lower capital base and recent entran

