TO THE MEMBERS,

COMFORT INTECH LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Comfort Intech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Amount advanced to Associate Company 1. Examined the agreement entered by the company. As per the Agreement dated 26th June, 2018, the Company has entered into sub lease agreement with its Associate (Subsidiary w.e.f 20.01.2024) Company for Production of Indian made foreign Liquor brands owned by the company. As per the agreement, company has agreed to sanction business advance limit of upto Rs. 17 Crore to the associate for smooth running of the factory, retirement of its liabilities and for upgradation of plant infrastructure and machinery. As per the terms mentioned in the agreement, certain portion of the bottling charges payable by the company to the associate shall be adjusted against the said advance wef from 1st April, 2021 as per the quantum agreed between the company and associate and the said advance has been secured The Outstanding balance of the said advance is Rs. 11.05 Crores as on 31st March, 2024. 2. Discussion with the management for understanding the demand for the companys brand of Indian made foreign liquor and utilization of capacity of associate by company and other parties by way of sub-lease 3. Analysed the past year capacity utilization and sales achieved by the company for the said brands 4. Studied the management projection towards the cash flow that would be generated from Bottling contracts of Associate from which advances will get recovered. 5. Review of the document, wherein associate has given its assets as collateral for the loan facility availed by the company. 6. Analysed the Net Asset Value of the associate considering the Fair Value of assets.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, Report on Corporate Governance and Management discussion and analysis, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

The Directors Report is not made available to us at the date of this auditors report and hence we have nothing to report in this regard. RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the IND AS specified under Section 133 of The Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issues by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of the section 143 of the Act we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial statements. Refer Note 31 to financial statements.

ii. According to the information given to us, the company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or

loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not declared any dividend in terms of provision of section 123 of Companies Act, 2013.

vi. As stated in Note 46 to the Financial statements, and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instance mentioned below, the Company in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounts during such feature is enabled.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197 (16) of the Act:

(D) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For A. R. SODHA & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN 110324W

Sd/-

Dipesh Sangoi

Partner

M. No 124295

UDIN: 24124295BKDACF2027

Place: Mumbai

Date: 28" May, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO AUDITORSS REPORT

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

1. a) According to information and explanations given to us by the management and records furnished before us, the Company has

generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable with regard to the size of the company and nature of assets. According to information and explanations given to us by the management, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records furnished before us, the Company is having registered sale deeds of immovable property, however as referred to in Note No .43 to financial statements:

i. With respect to one flat in located at Ballaleshwar Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd., Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Lal Baug, Mumbai having carrying value of Rs.1,01.50 Lakhs, classified as Investment Properties in the financial statements, the Company has further applied to MHADA to transfer the property in the Companys name. Approval from MHADA is awaited.

ii. With respect to Land at Hyderabad having carrying value of Rs.269.96 Lakhs, classified as Investment Properties in the financial statements, during mutation, co-owners of the said property opposed and has got stay on the transfer. The Company has filed a suit against the stay and order from the court is awaited.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records furnished before us, the company has not revalued property, plant & equipment or intangible assets. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of Companies (Auditors) Report Order, 2020 is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records furnished before us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereof. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) Companies (Auditors) Report Order, 2020 is not applicable.

2. a) According to information and explanation given to us by the management and records furnished before us, Inventory of

Finished Good, Raw Material, Packing Material and under construction property have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of inventory by the management.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Based on our examination of the records of the company, the monthly returns/ statements filed by the company with the said bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company. However, Sales figures Reported is Gross value inclusive of GST amount and also included Sale value of Investment in Gold of Rs.313.22 Lakhs.

3. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records furnished before us, the company has granted unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security to Companies, firms, Limited liability Partnerships or any other entities.

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records furnished before us, the company has granted loans to companies. Based on the audit procedure carried out by us and on the basis of information provided to us, the company has provided loans to parties other than subsidiary, Joint Ventures and Associates during the year as follows:

Particulars Amount (In lakhs) Loans Investments Aggregate Amount granted/made during the year - Subsidiary - 437.90 - Associates 200.00 - - Others 1,185.00 -

Amount (In lakhs) Particulars Loans Investments Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Subsidiary - 983.90 - Associates - - - Others 2,133.77 -

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, in our opinion, the terms and conditions of the loans granted are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records furnished before us, in case of loans given schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and parties are paying interest on regular basis.

d) Since schedule of repayment has not been stipulated we cannot comment on regularity of payment and overdue amount.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records furnished before us, there is no loan given falling due during the year which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle over dues of existing loans given to same party.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records furnished before us, the company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The aggregate amount of loans granted to related parties is Rs.1,385 Lakhs and 100% of loans has been granted to related parties during the year.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 with respect to the loans given to related parties and guarantees given for related parties.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 from public during the year. Therefore, clause 3(v) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

6. According to the information and explanation given to us the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under section 148 sub-section (1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore clause 3(vi) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

7. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, Company is generally regular in

depositing of undisputed statutory dues with respect to Income Tax, Tax Deducted at Source, Provident fund, Goods and Service Tax, etc.. There are no outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to information and explanation given to us , there are no disputed statutory dues relating to Income Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax or any other statute except as stated below:

Name of statute Nature of dues Year(s) to which it pertains Amount Not Paid ( in Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Demand A.Y.2011-12 286.86 Lakhs Order has been passed in favour of company. However, Rectification of demand is pending with Assessing Officer. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Demand A.Y.2012-13 1.09 Lakhs Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Demand A.Y.2014-15 26.64 Lakhs Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Demand A.Y.2016-17 3.21 Lakhs Commissioner Of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act,1961 Dividend Distribution Tax A.Y.2016-17 23.45 Lakhs Online response has been filed with Central Processing Centre Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Demand A.Y.2018-19 23.99 Lakhs Rectification has been filed with the Assessing Officer. Refer Note Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Demand A.Y.2022-23 2.74 Lakhs 31 to financial statements Revised return filed to resolve the issue

8. According to information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in

repayment of dues to any lender as at the Balance Sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company, the money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary and associates as defined under Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

10. (a) According to information and explanation given to us by the management and records furnished before us, the company has

not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer. Accordingly reporting under Clause 3(ix)(a) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us by the management and records furnished before us, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly reporting under Clause 3(ix)(b) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of books and records of the

Company, no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us by the management and records furnished before us, no report under section 143(12) of Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with central government.(c) According to information and explanation given to us by the management and records furnished before us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required to be disclosed under applicable Accounting Standard.

14. (a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditor(s) for the period under audit in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors".

15. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

16. (a) Considering the asset and income pattern, the company is not require to hold certificate of registration under 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities without a valid certificate as per RBI Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it

is not required to transfer any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the said Act

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no amount which is remaining unspent under sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing CSR project.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For A. R. SODHA & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN 110324W

Sd/-

Dipesh Sangoi Partner M. No 124295

UDIN: 24124295BKDACF2027

Place: Mumbai Date: 28" May, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO AUDITORSS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Comfort Intech Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For A. R. SODHA & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN 110324W

Sd/-

Dipesh Sangoi Partner M. No 124295

UDIN: 24124295BKDACF2027

Place: Mumbai Date: 28th May, 2024