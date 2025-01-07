Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
85
59.26
0
0
yoy growth (%)
43.44
0
0
0
Raw materials
-25.57
-54.15
0
0
As % of sales
30.08
91.37
0
0
Employee costs
-0.71
-1.06
0
0
As % of sales
0.84
1.8
0
0
Other costs
-52.45
-3.87
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.7
6.54
0
0
Operating profit
6.26
0.16
0
0
OPM
7.36
0.27
0
0
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.19
0
0
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.1
0
0
Other income
0.16
0.03
0
0
Profit before tax
5.79
-0.1
0
0
Taxes
-0.96
-0.52
0
0
Tax rate
-16.7
513.11
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.82
-0.63
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.82
-0.63
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-865.97
0
0
0
NPM
5.67
-1.06
0
0
