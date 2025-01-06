iifl-logo-icon 1
Comfort Intech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.17
(-7.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Comfort Intech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.79

-0.1

0

0

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.19

0

0

Tax paid

-0.96

-0.52

0

0

Working capital

15.61

-4.12

5.5

-14.82

Other operating items

Operating

20.24

-4.94

5.5

-14.82

Capital expenditure

4.1

0.09

0.01

7.65

Free cash flow

24.34

-4.84

5.52

-7.16

Equity raised

132.4

137.76

137.87

129.19

Investing

-3.09

-3.77

0.75

5.2

Financing

8.41

1

0.58

-1.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.64

Net in cash

162.06

130.14

144.72

125.93

