Comfort Intech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.79
-0.1
0
0
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.19
0
0
Tax paid
-0.96
-0.52
0
0
Working capital
15.61
-4.12
5.5
-14.82
Other operating items
Operating
20.24
-4.94
5.5
-14.82
Capital expenditure
4.1
0.09
0.01
7.65
Free cash flow
24.34
-4.84
5.52
-7.16
Equity raised
132.4
137.76
137.87
129.19
Investing
-3.09
-3.77
0.75
5.2
Financing
8.41
1
0.58
-1.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.64
Net in cash
162.06
130.14
144.72
125.93
No Record Found
