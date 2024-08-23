|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith copies of Newspaper Advertisement giving public Notice to shareholders regarding information of 30th AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. IST. Outcome of 30th Annual General Meeting - Summary of the Proceedings of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.