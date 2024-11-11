|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 28, 2024 Appointment of Mrs. Rachana Hingar as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from November 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|COMFORT INTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated September 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from October 01 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 i.e. up to November 13 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 07:25 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|COMFORT INTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2.recommend Final Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting; 3.take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated June 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from July 01 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. i.e. up to July 31 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 08:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|COMFORT INTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) including Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 the Statement of Profit & Loss the Cash Flow Statement and notes thereon for the financial year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. consider Listing of existing equity shares of the Company at National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). 3. take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated March 28 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from April 01 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. i.e. up to May 30 2024 (both days inclusive). Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024 Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024 for appointment of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|13 Jan 2024
|COMFORT INTECH LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 20 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business. COMFORT INTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023; 2. take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated December 31, 2023, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from January 01, 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 i.e. up to January 22, 2024 (both days inclusive). We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. January 20, 2024 have inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the M/s. A. R. Sodha & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Appointment of M/s. AHSP & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 which is approved and recommended by the Audit Committee. 3. Appointment of M/s. Mitesh J. Shah & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 as approved and recommended by the Audit Committee. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 06:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:15 P.M Appointment of Internal Auditor & Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 Newspaper Publication of Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)
