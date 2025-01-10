Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
336.37
306.57
279.44
260.6
Net Worth
342.65
312.85
285.72
266.88
Minority Interest
Debt
323.39
228.87
203.74
166.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
666.17
541.72
489.46
433.04
Fixed Assets
245.11
188.67
192.02
211.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
60.55
57.7
34.85
34.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.8
5.08
5.59
4.72
Networking Capital
340.6
264.51
204.47
119.65
Inventories
186.06
111.97
69.39
49.02
Inventory Days
14.84
Sundry Debtors
63.34
44.38
55.55
44.58
Debtor Days
13.49
Other Current Assets
128.41
142.74
99.01
44.55
Sundry Creditors
-4.35
-6.14
-5.42
-5.29
Creditor Days
1.6
Other Current Liabilities
-32.86
-28.44
-14.06
-13.21
Cash
15.11
25.77
52.52
62.55
Total Assets
666.17
541.73
489.45
433.04
