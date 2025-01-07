iifl-logo-icon 1
Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

509.2
(2.39%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,205.45

1,165.24

1,274.2

1,242.97

yoy growth (%)

3.45

-8.55

2.51

19.13

Raw materials

-1,060.99

-1,020.43

-1,129.15

-1,110.23

As % of sales

88.01

87.57

88.61

89.32

Employee costs

-42.41

-45.74

-40.62

-34.51

As % of sales

3.51

3.92

3.18

2.77

Other costs

-47.57

-55.51

-68.87

-66.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.94

4.76

5.4

5.33

Operating profit

54.47

43.55

35.55

31.91

OPM

4.51

3.73

2.78

2.56

Depreciation

-24.19

-21.02

-7.59

-5.23

Interest expense

-10.84

-12

-8.85

-8.9

Other income

6.3

32.07

82.27

1.05

Profit before tax

25.74

42.59

101.37

18.82

Taxes

-8.41

-3.79

-19.25

-6.72

Tax rate

-32.68

-8.9

-18.99

-35.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.33

38.8

82.11

12.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.33

38.8

82.11

12.1

yoy growth (%)

-55.32

-52.74

578.55

-5.66

NPM

1.43

3.32

6.44

0.97

