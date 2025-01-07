Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,205.45
1,165.24
1,274.2
1,242.97
yoy growth (%)
3.45
-8.55
2.51
19.13
Raw materials
-1,060.99
-1,020.43
-1,129.15
-1,110.23
As % of sales
88.01
87.57
88.61
89.32
Employee costs
-42.41
-45.74
-40.62
-34.51
As % of sales
3.51
3.92
3.18
2.77
Other costs
-47.57
-55.51
-68.87
-66.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.94
4.76
5.4
5.33
Operating profit
54.47
43.55
35.55
31.91
OPM
4.51
3.73
2.78
2.56
Depreciation
-24.19
-21.02
-7.59
-5.23
Interest expense
-10.84
-12
-8.85
-8.9
Other income
6.3
32.07
82.27
1.05
Profit before tax
25.74
42.59
101.37
18.82
Taxes
-8.41
-3.79
-19.25
-6.72
Tax rate
-32.68
-8.9
-18.99
-35.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.33
38.8
82.11
12.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.33
38.8
82.11
12.1
yoy growth (%)
-55.32
-52.74
578.55
-5.66
NPM
1.43
3.32
6.44
0.97
