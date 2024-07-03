iifl-logo-icon 1
Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Annually Results

489
(-2.78%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:13:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

2,117.28

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2,117.28

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

7.21

Total Income

2,124.49

Total Expenditure

2,038.86

PBIDT

85.63

Interest

23.04

PBDT

62.6

Depreciation

24.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

10.59

Deferred Tax

0.43

Reported Profit After Tax

27.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.56

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.33

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

45.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

6.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.04

PBDTM(%)

2.95

PATM(%)

1.3

