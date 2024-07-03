Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
2,117.28
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,117.28
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
7.21
Total Income
2,124.49
Total Expenditure
2,038.86
PBIDT
85.63
Interest
23.04
PBDT
62.6
Depreciation
24.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
10.59
Deferred Tax
0.43
Reported Profit After Tax
27.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.56
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
45.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
6.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.04
PBDTM(%)
2.95
PATM(%)
1.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.