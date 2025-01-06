iifl-logo-icon 1
Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

507.45
(-2.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

25.74

42.59

101.37

18.82

Depreciation

-24.19

-21.02

-7.59

-5.23

Tax paid

-8.41

-3.79

-19.25

-6.72

Working capital

0.89

9.88

67.46

22.81

Other operating items

Operating

-5.96

27.66

141.98

29.67

Capital expenditure

13.06

154.82

30.19

-8.74

Free cash flow

7.09

182.48

172.17

20.93

Equity raised

487.14

394.97

216.91

194.09

Investing

0

0.85

0

0

Financing

185.92

150.75

25.24

-7.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0.61

0.61

Net in cash

680.15

729.06

414.94

207.85

