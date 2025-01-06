Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
25.74
42.59
101.37
18.82
Depreciation
-24.19
-21.02
-7.59
-5.23
Tax paid
-8.41
-3.79
-19.25
-6.72
Working capital
0.89
9.88
67.46
22.81
Other operating items
Operating
-5.96
27.66
141.98
29.67
Capital expenditure
13.06
154.82
30.19
-8.74
Free cash flow
7.09
182.48
172.17
20.93
Equity raised
487.14
394.97
216.91
194.09
Investing
0
0.85
0
0
Financing
185.92
150.75
25.24
-7.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0.61
0.61
Net in cash
680.15
729.06
414.94
207.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.