Open₹534.85
Prev. Close₹522.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.29
Day's High₹534.85
Day's Low₹501.3
52 Week's High₹637.95
52 Week's Low₹400.05
Book Value₹571.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)313.65
P/E11.98
EPS43.65
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
336.37
306.57
279.44
260.6
Net Worth
342.65
312.85
285.72
266.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,205.45
1,165.24
1,274.2
1,242.97
yoy growth (%)
3.45
-8.55
2.51
19.13
Raw materials
-1,060.99
-1,020.43
-1,129.15
-1,110.23
As % of sales
88.01
87.57
88.61
89.32
Employee costs
-42.41
-45.74
-40.62
-34.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
25.74
42.59
101.37
18.82
Depreciation
-24.19
-21.02
-7.59
-5.23
Tax paid
-8.41
-3.79
-19.25
-6.72
Working capital
0.89
9.88
67.46
22.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.45
-8.55
2.51
19.13
Op profit growth
25.07
22.5
11.37
9
EBIT growth
-32.98
-50.46
297.47
9.18
Net profit growth
-55.32
-52.74
578.55
-5.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
2,117.28
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,117.28
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
7.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raj Chopra
Whole-time Director
Kavita Ahuja
Whole-time Director
K K Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rohit Gogia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raman Sehgal
Independent Director
Sandeep Murada
Independent Director
Nirbhay Mehta
Independent Director
Siddhant Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh Kumar.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Competent Automobiles Company Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1985, Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd. (CACL) is a part of Delhi based Competent Group, promoted by Sh. Raj Chopra. The Company is engaged in Automobile business. Presently, it has presence as a dealer of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. in Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. In Delhi, it has 5 showrooms and 3 workshops, in Haryana 2 showrooms and a workshop and in Himachal Pradesh 2 showrooms and 2 workshops. The Company belongs to a group of diversified companies with a group turnover of Rs 360 Cr. It is the top dealer for Maruti Udyog (MUL) a joint venture between the Government of India and Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. It entered into an agreement with WAXOYL AG of Switzerland for the purpose of providing long term cavity protection of cars, utility vehicles, machinery, piping etc.The Company opened a New Showroom cum Workshop complex at Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) in the month of March, 2005. Thereafter, a new showroom was opened in Gurgaon in December, 2006.
The Competent Automobiles Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹510 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd is ₹313.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd is 11.98 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Competent Automobiles Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd is ₹400.05 and ₹637.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Competent Automobiles Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.04%, 3 Years at 42.53%, 1 Year at 27.65%, 6 Month at -9.87%, 3 Month at -8.82% and 1 Month at 9.76%.
