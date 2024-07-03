iifl-logo-icon 1
Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Share Price

510
(-2.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:00 PM

  • Open534.85
  • Day's High534.85
  • 52 Wk High637.95
  • Prev. Close522.9
  • Day's Low501.3
  • 52 Wk Low 400.05
  • Turnover (lac)8.29
  • P/E11.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value571.29
  • EPS43.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)313.65
  • Div. Yield0.2
No Records Found

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

534.85

Prev. Close

522.9

Turnover(Lac.)

8.29

Day's High

534.85

Day's Low

501.3

52 Week's High

637.95

52 Week's Low

400.05

Book Value

571.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

313.65

P/E

11.98

EPS

43.65

Divi. Yield

0.2

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 2.92%

Institutions: 2.92%

Non-Institutions: 22.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.28

6.28

6.28

6.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

336.37

306.57

279.44

260.6

Net Worth

342.65

312.85

285.72

266.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,205.45

1,165.24

1,274.2

1,242.97

yoy growth (%)

3.45

-8.55

2.51

19.13

Raw materials

-1,060.99

-1,020.43

-1,129.15

-1,110.23

As % of sales

88.01

87.57

88.61

89.32

Employee costs

-42.41

-45.74

-40.62

-34.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

25.74

42.59

101.37

18.82

Depreciation

-24.19

-21.02

-7.59

-5.23

Tax paid

-8.41

-3.79

-19.25

-6.72

Working capital

0.89

9.88

67.46

22.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.45

-8.55

2.51

19.13

Op profit growth

25.07

22.5

11.37

9

EBIT growth

-32.98

-50.46

297.47

9.18

Net profit growth

-55.32

-52.74

578.55

-5.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

2,117.28

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2,117.28

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

7.21

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Competent Automobiles Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raj Chopra

Whole-time Director

Kavita Ahuja

Whole-time Director

K K Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rohit Gogia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raman Sehgal

Independent Director

Sandeep Murada

Independent Director

Nirbhay Mehta

Independent Director

Siddhant Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh Kumar.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Competent Automobiles Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd. (CACL) is a part of Delhi based Competent Group, promoted by Sh. Raj Chopra. The Company is engaged in Automobile business. Presently, it has presence as a dealer of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. in Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. In Delhi, it has 5 showrooms and 3 workshops, in Haryana 2 showrooms and a workshop and in Himachal Pradesh 2 showrooms and 2 workshops. The Company belongs to a group of diversified companies with a group turnover of Rs 360 Cr. It is the top dealer for Maruti Udyog (MUL) a joint venture between the Government of India and Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. It entered into an agreement with WAXOYL AG of Switzerland for the purpose of providing long term cavity protection of cars, utility vehicles, machinery, piping etc.The Company opened a New Showroom cum Workshop complex at Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) in the month of March, 2005. Thereafter, a new showroom was opened in Gurgaon in December, 2006.
Company FAQs

What is the Competent Automobiles Company Ltd share price today?

The Competent Automobiles Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹510 today.

What is the Market Cap of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd is ₹313.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd is 11.98 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Competent Automobiles Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd is ₹400.05 and ₹637.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd?

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.04%, 3 Years at 42.53%, 1 Year at 27.65%, 6 Month at -9.87%, 3 Month at -8.82% and 1 Month at 9.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Competent Automobiles Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.92 %
Institutions - 2.92 %
Public - 22.16 %

