Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Board Meeting

483.3
(0.85%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Competent Auto CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 6, 30(2) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015, as amended and in accordance with the requirements of sub-clause 7 of Clause A of Part A of Schedule - III of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that Mr. Dinesh Kumar (M. No. F5175) has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer under the category of KMP in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 18th December, 2024, in place of Mr. Ravi Arora, who has resigned w.e.f. 20th November, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
COMPETENT AUTOMOBILES CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
The Board in its meeting held on 02.09.2024, subject to the approval of members in ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting, has appointment: 1. Mr. Raj Chopra as Chairman & Managing Director w.e.f. 01.09.2024; 2. Mr. K. K. Mehta as Whole-Time Director w.e.f. August 23, 2024 3. Mr. Sandeep Murada, Mr. Nirbhay Mehta & Mr. Siddhant Kapoor as Independent Directors of the Company. Read less.. 1. 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 28, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through VC/OAVM 2. Book Closure commence date September 20, 2024 and ends on September 28, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
COMPETENT AUTOMOBILES CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 10/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 10/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
COMPETENT AUTOMOBILES CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Finanical Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 b) Audited Finanical Statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 c) To consider dividend Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For the Quarter & Financial Results ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
COMPETENT AUTOMOBILES CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

