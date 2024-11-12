Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 6, 30(2) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015, as amended and in accordance with the requirements of sub-clause 7 of Clause A of Part A of Schedule - III of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that Mr. Dinesh Kumar (M. No. F5175) has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer under the category of KMP in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 18th December, 2024, in place of Mr. Ravi Arora, who has resigned w.e.f. 20th November, 2024.

COMPETENT AUTOMOBILES CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

The Board in its meeting held on 02.09.2024, subject to the approval of members in ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting, has appointment: 1. Mr. Raj Chopra as Chairman & Managing Director w.e.f. 01.09.2024; 2. Mr. K. K. Mehta as Whole-Time Director w.e.f. August 23, 2024 3. Mr. Sandeep Murada, Mr. Nirbhay Mehta & Mr. Siddhant Kapoor as Independent Directors of the Company. Read less.. 1. 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 28, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through VC/OAVM 2. Book Closure commence date September 20, 2024 and ends on September 28, 2024.

COMPETENT AUTOMOBILES CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 10/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 10/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

COMPETENT AUTOMOBILES CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Finanical Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 b) Audited Finanical Statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 c) To consider dividend Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For the Quarter & Financial Results ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

