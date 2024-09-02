AGM 28/09/2024 The Board in its meeting held on 02.09.2024, subject to the approval of members in ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting, has appointment: 1. Mr. Raj Chopra as Chairman & Managing Director w.e.f. 01.09.2024; 2. Mr. K. K. Mehta as Whole-Time Director w.e.f. August 23, 2024 3. Mr. Sandeep Murada, Mr. Nirbhay Mehta & Mr. Siddhant Kapoor as Independent Directors of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Declaration of Results and Outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)