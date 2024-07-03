Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd. (CACL) is a part of Delhi based Competent Group, promoted by Sh. Raj Chopra. The Company is engaged in Automobile business. Presently, it has presence as a dealer of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. in Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. In Delhi, it has 5 showrooms and 3 workshops, in Haryana 2 showrooms and a workshop and in Himachal Pradesh 2 showrooms and 2 workshops. The Company belongs to a group of diversified companies with a group turnover of Rs 360 Cr. It is the top dealer for Maruti Udyog (MUL) a joint venture between the Government of India and Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. It entered into an agreement with WAXOYL AG of Switzerland for the purpose of providing long term cavity protection of cars, utility vehicles, machinery, piping etc.The Company opened a New Showroom cum Workshop complex at Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) in the month of March, 2005. Thereafter, a new showroom was opened in Gurgaon in December, 2006.