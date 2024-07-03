iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Company Summary

489.5
(1.35%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd. (CACL) is a part of Delhi based Competent Group, promoted by Sh. Raj Chopra. The Company is engaged in Automobile business. Presently, it has presence as a dealer of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. in Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. In Delhi, it has 5 showrooms and 3 workshops, in Haryana 2 showrooms and a workshop and in Himachal Pradesh 2 showrooms and 2 workshops. The Company belongs to a group of diversified companies with a group turnover of Rs 360 Cr. It is the top dealer for Maruti Udyog (MUL) a joint venture between the Government of India and Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. It entered into an agreement with WAXOYL AG of Switzerland for the purpose of providing long term cavity protection of cars, utility vehicles, machinery, piping etc.The Company opened a New Showroom cum Workshop complex at Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) in the month of March, 2005. Thereafter, a new showroom was opened in Gurgaon in December, 2006.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.