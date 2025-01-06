Concord Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.52
0.45
0.63
0.64
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.46
-2.4
-2.58
Tax paid
-1.01
-0.12
-0.31
-0.48
Working capital
5.74
1.76
11.4
-13.41
Other operating items
Operating
3.89
0.62
9.32
-15.83
Capital expenditure
4.24
0.19
2.27
1.05
Free cash flow
8.13
0.81
11.59
-14.78
Equity raised
29.47
26.75
23.5
19.41
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.84
-2.21
3.33
6.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.45
25.35
38.42
10.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.