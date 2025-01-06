iifl-logo-icon 1
Concord Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.3
(-3.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Concord Drugs FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.52

0.45

0.63

0.64

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.46

-2.4

-2.58

Tax paid

-1.01

-0.12

-0.31

-0.48

Working capital

5.74

1.76

11.4

-13.41

Other operating items

Operating

3.89

0.62

9.32

-15.83

Capital expenditure

4.24

0.19

2.27

1.05

Free cash flow

8.13

0.81

11.59

-14.78

Equity raised

29.47

26.75

23.5

19.41

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.84

-2.21

3.33

6.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.45

25.35

38.42

10.88

