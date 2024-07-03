Concord Drugs Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
12.36
11.69
15.64
12.78
7.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.36
11.69
15.64
12.78
7.52
Other Operating Income
0.01
0
0
0
0.01
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
12.37
11.69
15.64
12.78
7.52
Total Expenditure
11.49
10.86
15.29
12.15
5.91
PBIDT
0.88
0.83
0.35
0.63
1.61
Interest
0.47
0.45
0.5
0.5
0.43
PBDT
0.41
0.38
-0.15
0.13
1.19
Depreciation
0.34
0.34
0.39
0.39
0.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0.03
-0.2
0
0.25
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.04
0.03
-0.34
-0.24
0.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.04
0.03
-0.34
-0.24
0.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.04
0.03
-0.34
-0.24
0.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.04
0.03
-0.34
-0.24
0.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10
10
10
10
9.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.11
7.1
2.23
4.92
21.4
PBDTM(%)
3.31
3.25
-0.95
1.01
15.82
PATM(%)
0.32
0.25
-2.17
-1.87
7.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.