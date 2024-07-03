iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Concord Drugs Ltd Quarterly Results

37.33
(-0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12.36

11.69

15.64

12.78

7.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.36

11.69

15.64

12.78

7.52

Other Operating Income

0.01

0

0

0

0.01

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

12.37

11.69

15.64

12.78

7.52

Total Expenditure

11.49

10.86

15.29

12.15

5.91

PBIDT

0.88

0.83

0.35

0.63

1.61

Interest

0.47

0.45

0.5

0.5

0.43

PBDT

0.41

0.38

-0.15

0.13

1.19

Depreciation

0.34

0.34

0.39

0.39

0.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0.03

-0.2

0

0.25

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.04

0.03

-0.34

-0.24

0.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.04

0.03

-0.34

-0.24

0.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.04

0.03

-0.34

-0.24

0.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.04

0.03

-0.34

-0.24

0.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10

10

10

10

9.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.11

7.1

2.23

4.92

21.4

PBDTM(%)

3.31

3.25

-0.95

1.01

15.82

PATM(%)

0.32

0.25

-2.17

-1.87

7.44

Concord Drugs: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Concord Drugs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.