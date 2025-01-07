iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Concord Drugs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.01
(-0.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:35:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Concord Drugs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.35

51.33

51.79

57.48

yoy growth (%)

0.03

-0.88

-9.9

13.43

Raw materials

-42.17

-42.57

-43.29

-46.1

As % of sales

82.12

82.93

83.59

80.19

Employee costs

-3.75

-3.5

-1.97

-2.8

As % of sales

7.31

6.83

3.81

4.88

Other costs

-2.2

-1.91

-1.73

-3.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.29

3.72

3.35

5.34

Operating profit

3.21

3.34

4.78

5.5

OPM

6.26

6.51

9.24

9.57

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.46

-2.4

-2.58

Interest expense

-1.42

-1.54

-1.88

-2.35

Other income

0.09

0.12

0.13

0.08

Profit before tax

0.52

0.45

0.63

0.64

Taxes

-1.01

-0.12

-0.31

-0.48

Tax rate

-191.05

-28.08

-49.23

-75.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.48

0.32

0.32

0.15

Exceptional items

3.76

0

0

0

Net profit

3.28

0.32

0.32

0.15

yoy growth (%)

899.6

1.23

103.25

-90.87

NPM

6.38

0.63

0.62

0.27

Concord Drugs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Concord Drugs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.