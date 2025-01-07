Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.35
51.33
51.79
57.48
yoy growth (%)
0.03
-0.88
-9.9
13.43
Raw materials
-42.17
-42.57
-43.29
-46.1
As % of sales
82.12
82.93
83.59
80.19
Employee costs
-3.75
-3.5
-1.97
-2.8
As % of sales
7.31
6.83
3.81
4.88
Other costs
-2.2
-1.91
-1.73
-3.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.29
3.72
3.35
5.34
Operating profit
3.21
3.34
4.78
5.5
OPM
6.26
6.51
9.24
9.57
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.46
-2.4
-2.58
Interest expense
-1.42
-1.54
-1.88
-2.35
Other income
0.09
0.12
0.13
0.08
Profit before tax
0.52
0.45
0.63
0.64
Taxes
-1.01
-0.12
-0.31
-0.48
Tax rate
-191.05
-28.08
-49.23
-75.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.48
0.32
0.32
0.15
Exceptional items
3.76
0
0
0
Net profit
3.28
0.32
0.32
0.15
yoy growth (%)
899.6
1.23
103.25
-90.87
NPM
6.38
0.63
0.62
0.27
