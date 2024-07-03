SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹39.79
Prev. Close₹38.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.07
Day's High₹39.79
Day's Low₹37.5
52 Week's High₹54.2
52 Week's Low₹30.59
Book Value₹33.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
9.88
8.74
8.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.82
21.82
19.62
18.02
Net Worth
33.82
31.7
28.36
26.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.35
51.33
51.79
57.48
yoy growth (%)
0.03
-0.88
-9.9
13.43
Raw materials
-42.17
-42.57
-43.29
-46.1
As % of sales
82.12
82.93
83.59
80.19
Employee costs
-3.75
-3.5
-1.97
-2.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.52
0.45
0.63
0.64
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.46
-2.4
-2.58
Tax paid
-1.01
-0.12
-0.31
-0.48
Working capital
5.74
1.76
11.4
-13.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.03
-0.88
-9.9
13.43
Op profit growth
-3.71
-30.16
-13.02
-33.22
EBIT growth
-2.55
-20.71
-16.11
-45.68
Net profit growth
899.6
1.23
103.25
-90.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
44.92
52.08
58.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.92
52.08
58.96
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.01
0.1
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Nagi Reddy
Independent Director
K Ramchandra Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
Koni Reddy
Independent Director
S. Nagavenkata Hareesh
Whole-time Director
S. Manoj Kumar Reddy
Independent Director
Summela Kasu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namratha Nagla
Summary
Concord Drugs Limited, established in 1995, is amongst the respected pharmaceutical companies in India for manufacturing of Finished Pharmaceutical Formulations like Injectables (Small Volume parenterals, Dry Syrup powder) ,Tissue Bio-Adhesive, tablets, capsules and ophthalmic preparations and Ready-to-fill Pellets. The principal activity of the Company is to manufacture licensed drugs based on the formulations approved. The Company has two manufacturing facilities license issued by The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Drugs Control Administration, and Hyderabad. State of the art technology having dedicated manufacturing facilities for Liquid Injections, Dry powder Injections and Ready-to-fill Pellets ensures the highest level of process integrity and product quality.The Company started with Finished Pharmaceutical Formulations and then diversified into Ready-to-fill Pellets, to provide customers with end-to-end solution to their various pharmaceutical product needs to commercial contract drug manufacturing. It is engaged in developing New products Viz MUPS (Multiple Unit Pellet System), Sustained Release, Modified Release pellets with Innovative Drug Delivery Technologies by utilizing best and latest processing machinery. It operates a state of the art, cGMP contract manufacturing Formulation-Fill-Finish facility, providing comprehensive pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services for drug products.
The Concord Drugs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concord Drugs Ltd is ₹37.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Concord Drugs Ltd is 0 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concord Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concord Drugs Ltd is ₹30.59 and ₹54.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Concord Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.95%, 3 Years at 4.45%, 1 Year at -27.53%, 6 Month at -2.81%, 3 Month at 3.44% and 1 Month at 3.00%.
