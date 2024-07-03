iifl-logo-icon 1
Concord Drugs Ltd Share Price

37.5
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:45:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 39.79
  Day's High: 39.79
  52 Wk High: 54.2
  Prev. Close: 38.46
  Day's Low: 37.5
  52 Wk Low: 30.59
  Turnover (lac): 1.07
  P/E: 0
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 33.88
  EPS: 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 37.5
  Div. Yield: 0
No Records Found

Concord Drugs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

39.79

Prev. Close

38.46

Turnover(Lac.)

1.07

Day's High

39.79

Day's Low

37.5

52 Week's High

54.2

52 Week's Low

30.59

Book Value

33.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Concord Drugs Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Concord Drugs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Concord Drugs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.39%

Non-Promoter- 45.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Concord Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

9.88

8.74

8.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.82

21.82

19.62

18.02

Net Worth

33.82

31.7

28.36

26.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.35

51.33

51.79

57.48

yoy growth (%)

0.03

-0.88

-9.9

13.43

Raw materials

-42.17

-42.57

-43.29

-46.1

As % of sales

82.12

82.93

83.59

80.19

Employee costs

-3.75

-3.5

-1.97

-2.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.52

0.45

0.63

0.64

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.46

-2.4

-2.58

Tax paid

-1.01

-0.12

-0.31

-0.48

Working capital

5.74

1.76

11.4

-13.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.03

-0.88

-9.9

13.43

Op profit growth

-3.71

-30.16

-13.02

-33.22

EBIT growth

-2.55

-20.71

-16.11

-45.68

Net profit growth

899.6

1.23

103.25

-90.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

44.92

52.08

58.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.92

52.08

58.96

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.01

0.1

Other Income

0

0

0

Concord Drugs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Concord Drugs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Nagi Reddy

Independent Director

K Ramchandra Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

Koni Reddy

Independent Director

S. Nagavenkata Hareesh

Whole-time Director

S. Manoj Kumar Reddy

Independent Director

Summela Kasu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namratha Nagla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Concord Drugs Ltd

Summary

Concord Drugs Limited, established in 1995, is amongst the respected pharmaceutical companies in India for manufacturing of Finished Pharmaceutical Formulations like Injectables (Small Volume parenterals, Dry Syrup powder) ,Tissue Bio-Adhesive, tablets, capsules and ophthalmic preparations and Ready-to-fill Pellets. The principal activity of the Company is to manufacture licensed drugs based on the formulations approved. The Company has two manufacturing facilities license issued by The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Drugs Control Administration, and Hyderabad. State of the art technology having dedicated manufacturing facilities for Liquid Injections, Dry powder Injections and Ready-to-fill Pellets ensures the highest level of process integrity and product quality.The Company started with Finished Pharmaceutical Formulations and then diversified into Ready-to-fill Pellets, to provide customers with end-to-end solution to their various pharmaceutical product needs to commercial contract drug manufacturing. It is engaged in developing New products Viz MUPS (Multiple Unit Pellet System), Sustained Release, Modified Release pellets with Innovative Drug Delivery Technologies by utilizing best and latest processing machinery. It operates a state of the art, cGMP contract manufacturing Formulation-Fill-Finish facility, providing comprehensive pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services for drug products.
Company FAQs

What is the Concord Drugs Ltd share price today?

The Concord Drugs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Drugs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concord Drugs Ltd is ₹37.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Concord Drugs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Concord Drugs Ltd is 0 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Concord Drugs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concord Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concord Drugs Ltd is ₹30.59 and ₹54.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Concord Drugs Ltd?

Concord Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.95%, 3 Years at 4.45%, 1 Year at -27.53%, 6 Month at -2.81%, 3 Month at 3.44% and 1 Month at 3.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Concord Drugs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Concord Drugs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.61 %

