Concord Drugs Ltd Summary

Concord Drugs Limited, established in 1995, is amongst the respected pharmaceutical companies in India for manufacturing of Finished Pharmaceutical Formulations like Injectables (Small Volume parenterals, Dry Syrup powder) ,Tissue Bio-Adhesive, tablets, capsules and ophthalmic preparations and Ready-to-fill Pellets. The principal activity of the Company is to manufacture licensed drugs based on the formulations approved. The Company has two manufacturing facilities license issued by The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Drugs Control Administration, and Hyderabad. State of the art technology having dedicated manufacturing facilities for Liquid Injections, Dry powder Injections and Ready-to-fill Pellets ensures the highest level of process integrity and product quality.The Company started with Finished Pharmaceutical Formulations and then diversified into Ready-to-fill Pellets, to provide customers with end-to-end solution to their various pharmaceutical product needs to commercial contract drug manufacturing. It is engaged in developing New products Viz MUPS (Multiple Unit Pellet System), Sustained Release, Modified Release pellets with Innovative Drug Delivery Technologies by utilizing best and latest processing machinery. It operates a state of the art, cGMP contract manufacturing Formulation-Fill-Finish facility, providing comprehensive pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services for drug products.