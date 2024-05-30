To The Members of

M/s. Concord Drugs Limited.

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Concord Drugs Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other Explanatory information ( herein after referred to as " the stand alone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the act read with the companies ( Indian Accounting Standard s ) Rules 2015 , as amended , ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the Matter Described below to be the key audit matters Communicated in Our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of standalone Ind As financial statements financial statements section of our reports including in relation to these matters. Accordingly our audit include the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of risks of material mis statement of standalone Ind AS financial Statements the results of our audit Procedures , including the procedures prescribed to address the matters below provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS Financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How Our Audit Addressed the Key Audit matter Identification and disclosures of Related Parties Our Audit procedures amongst others included the following. 3. The Company has related party transactions which include, amongst others , sale and purchase of Goods/services to its subsidiaries , associates , joint ventures and other related parties and lending and borrowing to its subsidiaries , associates and joint ventures . 6. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over identification and disclosure of related Party Transactions. 4. We focused on identification and disclosure of related parties in accordance with relevant accounting standards as key audit matter. 7. Obtained a list of related parties from the companies management and traced the related parties to CORPORATE OVERVIEW - STATUTORY REPORTS - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS declaration given by the directors, where applicable, and to Note 2.4 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. 8. Read minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. 9. Tested material creditors/debtors, loan outstanding/ loans taken to evaluate existence of any related Party transactions given to the Board of Directors and audit committee. 10. Evaluated the disclosures in the standalone Ind As financial Statements for compliance with Ind AS 24.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management Discussion and Analysis. Boards report including Annexures to the Boards Report Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information , but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors in the standalone financial statements.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

4. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(j) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(k) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(l) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

(m) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(n) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

(o) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, As amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(p) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

viii. The Company has disclosed the pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements in Note No 2.2

ix. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or or Ind As or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any , on long-term contracts.

x. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

xi. The Company has not advanced any funds to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts

xii. The company has not received any funds from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries other than those disclosed in the notes to account

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to database when using certain access rights, as described in note 2.8 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software(s) where the audit trail has been enabled.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year

For Pundarikashyam and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 011330S (B Surya Prakasa Rao) Partner Membership No: 205125 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24205125BKADWB8180.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(C) According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year

(e) No Proceedings have been initiated against the company for the holding of benami property under benami Transactions (prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and the details have been appropriately disclosed in the financial statements

2. (a) As informed by the company, the physical verification of inventory excluding Stock with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. However the physical verification report has not been shared with us.

(b) The quarterly returns/Statements Filed by the company with banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of the Company

3. The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs, or any other parties

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities given have been complied with by the Company.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year within the meaning of Sections 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of specified products of the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same

7. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us , there are no material dues sales tax, service tax and value added tax ,Goods and Service tax, wealth tax , duty of customs and cess which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However according to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes:

Particular s Deman d U/S Period to which the amount relates From Where the dispute is pending Amount in Rs. Previous Year Present status Income Tax Act,1961 143(3) A.Y 2011- 12 Assessing Officer 2,58,82,270 2,58,82,270 The case been remanded to the Assessing officer by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal(ITAT) , Hyderabad directing the AO to allow the deduction after his due verification. AO is yet to delete the addition vide order dated 31.01.2020

8. There are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act 1961

9. (a)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no outstanding dues to any financial institutions or banks or any government or any debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the order is not applicable (b) the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

( c) The term loans have been utilized for the purposes for which they were obtained

(d) the funds raised on a short term basis have not been utilized for long term Purposes

(e ) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries or joint ventures

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies

10. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has made preferential allotments during the year

Details of Allotment of shares is as follows.

Name No of Shares as on 31.03.2024 Shares as on 31.03.2023 Shares allotted S.Nagi Reddy 29,12,524 25,70,259 3,42,265 S.Manoj Reddy 16,28,125 12,85,860 3,42,265 Total 45,40,649 38,56,119 5,71,720

11. (a ) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year

(b) No report under Sub Section (12) of section 143 of the Companies act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government

c) No whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company

13. The transactions entered into with related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of The Companies Act 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

14. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit has been considered

15. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors, during the year 16.

i) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

ii) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

iii) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

iv) The group does not have any core investment Company.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date

20. (i) Second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act is not applicable to the company (ii) Provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act is not applicable to the company

21. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (AuditorsReport) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements

For Pundarikashyam and Associates, Chartered Accountants FRN: 011330S. Sd/- B. Surya Prakasa Rao Partner Membership No. 205125 UDIN: 24205125BKADWB8180 Place: Hyderabad. Date: 30.05.2024.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report of event date on the financial statement of Concord Drugs Limited.

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( "the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 1(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Concord Drugs Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1 pertains to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In Our Opinion, The Company has, in all material aspects, adequate internal financial controls System over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal stated in the Guidance note on Audit of internal Financial controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India.