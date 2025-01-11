iifl-logo-icon 1
Concord Drugs Ltd Board Meeting

35.5
(-5.89%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Concord Drugs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of 31st December 2024 Company has approved its financial results for quarter ended 31 December, 2024 in its Board Meeting held on 11 Janaury 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financials for quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 Financial Results for Q2 ending 30 September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Capital Proposal for Issue of Preferential Issue of Shares Other business if any. Out Come of Board Meeting . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Concord Drugs Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of directors Meeting is scheduled on 09th August 2024 for Approval of Unaudited(Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for 1st Quarter 2024 and to consider any other matter by permission of Chair Submission of Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 Submission of financial results for year/quarter ended 31.03.2024 after rectification . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202415 May 2024
Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results (standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Annnouncement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Audited Results for Financial year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Appointment of Ms. Namratha Nagla (ACS-68979) as Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 31* December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

