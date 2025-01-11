Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of 31st December 2024 Company has approved its financial results for quarter ended 31 December, 2024 in its Board Meeting held on 11 Janaury 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financials for quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 Financial Results for Q2 ending 30 September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Capital Proposal for Issue of Preferential Issue of Shares Other business if any. Out Come of Board Meeting . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Concord Drugs Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of directors Meeting is scheduled on 09th August 2024 for Approval of Unaudited(Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for 1st Quarter 2024 and to consider any other matter by permission of Chair Submission of Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 Submission of financial results for year/quarter ended 31.03.2024 after rectification . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

Concord Drugs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results (standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Annnouncement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Audited Results for Financial year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Appointment of Ms. Namratha Nagla (ACS-68979) as Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024