COSYN Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
2.37
8.73
6.7
Depreciation
-2.38
-2.63
-0.94
-0.84
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.49
-1.64
-0.14
Working capital
-0.64
-2.33
7.43
1.9
Other operating items
Operating
-2.96
-3.08
13.57
7.62
Capital expenditure
1
7.05
1.1
0.87
Free cash flow
-1.96
3.96
14.67
8.5
Equity raised
43.31
40.19
28.24
16.53
Investing
0.02
0.11
0.36
1.83
Financing
1.72
0.35
5.27
-1.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0.75
0.75
Net in cash
43.09
44.61
49.3
26.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.