iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

COSYN Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR COSYN Ltd

COSYN FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

2.37

8.73

6.7

Depreciation

-2.38

-2.63

-0.94

-0.84

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.49

-1.64

-0.14

Working capital

-0.64

-2.33

7.43

1.9

Other operating items

Operating

-2.96

-3.08

13.57

7.62

Capital expenditure

1

7.05

1.1

0.87

Free cash flow

-1.96

3.96

14.67

8.5

Equity raised

43.31

40.19

28.24

16.53

Investing

0.02

0.11

0.36

1.83

Financing

1.72

0.35

5.27

-1.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0.75

0.75

Net in cash

43.09

44.61

49.3

26.07

COSYN : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR COSYN Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.