COSYN Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.4
(3.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.89

29.89

42.69

31.46

yoy growth (%)

-33.44

-29.97

35.68

29.22

Raw materials

-1.4

2.3

5.02

-3.35

As % of sales

7.07

7.71

11.77

10.66

Employee costs

-11.99

-21.98

-15.07

-12.12

As % of sales

60.29

73.53

35.3

38.51

Other costs

-4.15

-5.04

-22.63

-8.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.89

16.86

53.01

26.98

Operating profit

2.33

5.17

10.01

7.49

OPM

11.73

17.31

23.44

23.82

Depreciation

-2.38

-2.63

-0.94

-0.84

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.49

-0.64

-0.18

Other income

0.29

0.32

0.31

0.24

Profit before tax

0.07

2.37

8.73

6.7

Taxes

-0.01

-0.49

-1.64

-0.14

Tax rate

-26.11

-20.8

-18.82

-2.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

1.87

7.09

6.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

1.87

7.09

6.56

yoy growth (%)

-97.03

-73.49

8.01

76.82

NPM

0.27

6.28

16.61

20.86

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

Follow us on

