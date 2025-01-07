Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.89
29.89
42.69
31.46
yoy growth (%)
-33.44
-29.97
35.68
29.22
Raw materials
-1.4
2.3
5.02
-3.35
As % of sales
7.07
7.71
11.77
10.66
Employee costs
-11.99
-21.98
-15.07
-12.12
As % of sales
60.29
73.53
35.3
38.51
Other costs
-4.15
-5.04
-22.63
-8.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.89
16.86
53.01
26.98
Operating profit
2.33
5.17
10.01
7.49
OPM
11.73
17.31
23.44
23.82
Depreciation
-2.38
-2.63
-0.94
-0.84
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.49
-0.64
-0.18
Other income
0.29
0.32
0.31
0.24
Profit before tax
0.07
2.37
8.73
6.7
Taxes
-0.01
-0.49
-1.64
-0.14
Tax rate
-26.11
-20.8
-18.82
-2.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
1.87
7.09
6.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
1.87
7.09
6.56
yoy growth (%)
-97.03
-73.49
8.01
76.82
NPM
0.27
6.28
16.61
20.86
