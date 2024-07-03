SectorIT - Software
Open₹44.99
Prev. Close₹44.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.41
Day's High₹44.99
Day's Low₹42
52 Week's High₹61.68
52 Week's Low₹30.55
Book Value₹39.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.25
P/E38.73
EPS1.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.1
22.06
21.76
21.69
Net Worth
29.6
29.56
29.26
29.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.89
29.89
42.69
31.46
yoy growth (%)
-33.44
-29.97
35.68
29.22
Raw materials
-1.4
2.3
5.02
-3.35
As % of sales
7.07
7.71
11.77
10.66
Employee costs
-11.99
-21.98
-15.07
-12.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
2.37
8.73
6.7
Depreciation
-2.38
-2.63
-0.94
-0.84
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.49
-1.64
-0.14
Working capital
-0.64
-2.33
7.43
1.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.44
-29.97
35.68
29.22
Op profit growth
-54.89
-48.27
33.49
65.77
EBIT growth
-91.45
-69.43
36.14
72.97
Net profit growth
-97.03
-73.49
8.01
76.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15.5
15.08
13.45
19.9
29.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.5
15.08
13.45
19.9
29.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.23
2.76
0.29
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ravi Vishnu
Whole-time Director
A Bhopal Reddy
Director
Kasturi Ravi
Independent Director
Rama Rao Karumanchi
Company Secretary
Ankita Gupta
Independent Director
Panduranga Murthy Vistakula
Reports by COSYN Ltd
Summary
COSYN Limited formerly known as CSS Technergy Limited was incorporated in April, 1994. The Company has been carrying out the activities of offering a full range of software outsourcing services from end to end development of new software and web solutions, Enterprise Application Services, re-engineering and enhancement of legacy applications, application integration and maintenance, BPO / ITES services for Utilities, EGovernance, BFSI, Retail and DMS The Companys utility services include metering-billing-collection, total revenue management, energy management, customer management, geographic information system (GIS), automatic meter reading (AMR) and information portals. The Company is serving existing Clients across the country in both the electricity and education domains. It has been aggressively marching forward to add new clients armed with the new cutting-edge technologies. The Company, over the last several years, has been evolving dynamically in tune with the emerging technologies. Technology and engineering has always been the core strengths of the Company and have been the basic strengths in delivering the projects efficiently to the satisfaction of the Clients. After a tumultuous 2022 for technology investment and talent, the first half of 2023 has seen a resurgence of enthusiasm about technologys potential to catalyse progress in business and society. The markets are recovering and the spending of the institutions on IT and ITeS services is gradually increasing p
Read More
The COSYN Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of COSYN Ltd is ₹32.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of COSYN Ltd is 38.73 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a COSYN Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of COSYN Ltd is ₹30.55 and ₹61.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
COSYN Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.97%, 3 Years at 16.59%, 1 Year at 21.76%, 6 Month at 6.72%, 3 Month at 0.02% and 1 Month at -2.22%.
