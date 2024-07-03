Summary

COSYN Limited formerly known as CSS Technergy Limited was incorporated in April, 1994. The Company has been carrying out the activities of offering a full range of software outsourcing services from end to end development of new software and web solutions, Enterprise Application Services, re-engineering and enhancement of legacy applications, application integration and maintenance, BPO / ITES services for Utilities, EGovernance, BFSI, Retail and DMS The Companys utility services include metering-billing-collection, total revenue management, energy management, customer management, geographic information system (GIS), automatic meter reading (AMR) and information portals. The Company is serving existing Clients across the country in both the electricity and education domains. It has been aggressively marching forward to add new clients armed with the new cutting-edge technologies. The Company, over the last several years, has been evolving dynamically in tune with the emerging technologies. Technology and engineering has always been the core strengths of the Company and have been the basic strengths in delivering the projects efficiently to the satisfaction of the Clients. After a tumultuous 2022 for technology investment and talent, the first half of 2023 has seen a resurgence of enthusiasm about technologys potential to catalyse progress in business and society. The markets are recovering and the spending of the institutions on IT and ITeS services is gradually increasing p

Read More