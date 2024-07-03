iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

COSYN Ltd Share Price

43
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.99
  • Day's High44.99
  • 52 Wk High61.68
  • Prev. Close44.93
  • Day's Low42
  • 52 Wk Low 30.55
  • Turnover (lac)1.41
  • P/E38.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.53
  • EPS1.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

COSYN Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

44.99

Prev. Close

44.93

Turnover(Lac.)

1.41

Day's High

44.99

Day's Low

42

52 Week's High

61.68

52 Week's Low

30.55

Book Value

39.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.25

P/E

38.73

EPS

1.16

Divi. Yield

0

COSYN Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

COSYN Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

COSYN Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.14%

Non-Promoter- 44.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

COSYN Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.1

22.06

21.76

21.69

Net Worth

29.6

29.56

29.26

29.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.89

29.89

42.69

31.46

yoy growth (%)

-33.44

-29.97

35.68

29.22

Raw materials

-1.4

2.3

5.02

-3.35

As % of sales

7.07

7.71

11.77

10.66

Employee costs

-11.99

-21.98

-15.07

-12.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

2.37

8.73

6.7

Depreciation

-2.38

-2.63

-0.94

-0.84

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.49

-1.64

-0.14

Working capital

-0.64

-2.33

7.43

1.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.44

-29.97

35.68

29.22

Op profit growth

-54.89

-48.27

33.49

65.77

EBIT growth

-91.45

-69.43

36.14

72.97

Net profit growth

-97.03

-73.49

8.01

76.82

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15.5

15.08

13.45

19.9

29.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.5

15.08

13.45

19.9

29.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.23

2.76

0.29

0.33

View Annually Results

COSYN Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT COSYN Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ravi Vishnu

Whole-time Director

A Bhopal Reddy

Director

Kasturi Ravi

Independent Director

Rama Rao Karumanchi

Company Secretary

Ankita Gupta

Independent Director

Panduranga Murthy Vistakula

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by COSYN Ltd

Summary

COSYN Limited formerly known as CSS Technergy Limited was incorporated in April, 1994. The Company has been carrying out the activities of offering a full range of software outsourcing services from end to end development of new software and web solutions, Enterprise Application Services, re-engineering and enhancement of legacy applications, application integration and maintenance, BPO / ITES services for Utilities, EGovernance, BFSI, Retail and DMS The Companys utility services include metering-billing-collection, total revenue management, energy management, customer management, geographic information system (GIS), automatic meter reading (AMR) and information portals. The Company is serving existing Clients across the country in both the electricity and education domains. It has been aggressively marching forward to add new clients armed with the new cutting-edge technologies. The Company, over the last several years, has been evolving dynamically in tune with the emerging technologies. Technology and engineering has always been the core strengths of the Company and have been the basic strengths in delivering the projects efficiently to the satisfaction of the Clients. After a tumultuous 2022 for technology investment and talent, the first half of 2023 has seen a resurgence of enthusiasm about technologys potential to catalyse progress in business and society. The markets are recovering and the spending of the institutions on IT and ITeS services is gradually increasing p
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the COSYN Ltd share price today?

The COSYN Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43 today.

What is the Market Cap of COSYN Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of COSYN Ltd is ₹32.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of COSYN Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of COSYN Ltd is 38.73 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of COSYN Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a COSYN Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of COSYN Ltd is ₹30.55 and ₹61.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of COSYN Ltd?

COSYN Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.97%, 3 Years at 16.59%, 1 Year at 21.76%, 6 Month at 6.72%, 3 Month at 0.02% and 1 Month at -2.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of COSYN Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of COSYN Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR COSYN Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.